Rio Arriba County Launches Initiative to Combat Health Fragmentation and Improve Community Well-Being

ESPAÑOLA, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rio Arriba County is taking a significant step forward in addressing the impact of the opioid crisis with the launch of Rio Arriba CONNECT. The local program, powered by Unite Us, the nation’s trusted technology partner for integrating health and community-based care, is designed to combat fragmented services and create a seamless network of support for residents.

Rio Arriba County has been disproportionately affected by the opioid crisis, and this initiative aims to deliver a comprehensive approach. By addressing the medical, behavioral, and social needs of all residents, it aims to alleviate residents’ chances of using substances and support them on a path to recovery.

"Rio Arriba CONNECT represents a significant step forward in our efforts to improve community access to essential services,” said Jeremy Maestas, Rio Arriba County Manager. "This innovative tool will enhance our ability to coordinate care, streamline referrals, and ensure our residents receive the support and care they need in a timely and efficient manner. Our goal remains to build a healthier, more resilient county, and Rio Arriba CONNECT is a vital part of that mission.”

The CONNECT network launched in New Mexico in 2019. Rio Arriba joins a broad group of local government and healthcare leaders already leveraging Unite Us’ closed-loop referral system, including Los Alamos County, Dona Ana County, Bernalillo County and the City of Albuquerque, the city and county of Santa Fe, the WIN (Workforce Integration Network) and their seven-county footprint, and our statewide partnership with Presbyterian Health Services. Reports from Santa Fe County and the City of Santa Fe attest to the platform's effectiveness in coordinating care and enhancing residents' lives.

“Rio Arriba CONNECT symbolizes a pivotal advancement in our shared vision for Rio Arriba County and New Mexico overall," said Erin Willis, director of customer success at Unite Us. "This initiative empowers us to coordinate care with greater effectiveness while fostering deeper, more meaningful relationships among our diverse community partners. By harnessing the invaluable data the platform provides, Rio Arriba County can assess the impact of its efforts and continually elevate services. Together, we can forge a powerful network of support that transforms lives, demonstrating that our strength lies in unity.”

The Rio Arriba CONNECT system will function through three key steps:

Identification of Needs: Healthcare providers and community organizations can screen residents for non-medical needs such as food insecurity or housing instability.

Secure Referrals: If needs are identified, electronic referrals are securely sent to appropriate organizations through Unite Us’ secure platform.

Closing the Loop: Service providers update the platform with the referral outcome, ensuring referring organizations are aware of the support provided.

"We often discuss health equity without acknowledging the critical role of data," said Dr. Ahmed Dadzie, director of Rio Arriba County Health and Human Services. "A platform with AI-powered analytics can help the county identify community needs and allocate resources more effectively."

Amber C. Leichtle, LCSW LADAC BACS, added, "Rio Arriba County recognizes the critical role care coordination plays in providing high-quality, client-centered care. This data platform will undoubtedly optimize client outcomes and increase collaboration between providers.”

Funding for the Rio Arriba CONNECT initiative comes from opioid allocation funds, aligning with the County Commission and opioid implementation priority of creating a uniform referral system to better support residents impacted by the opioid epidemic.

The Rio Arriba Housing Authority sees the platform as a crucial tool for its mission. Having such an innovative platform like Rio Arriba CONNECT will, in collaboration with partners, uphold the RAC Housing Authority’s mission," said Lorrie Leyba, director of the Rio Arriba Housing Authority. "United on this platform, we can ensure resources to help eligible households with financial assistance for rent, utilities, and other housing-related costs. This can prevent evictions, make housing more affordable, and rapidly rehouse those in need."

All non-profit community-based organizations can use Unite Us’ platform free of charge. To learn more, visit uniteus.com/contact/.

About Rio Arriba County:

In 1997, upon discovering a growing and seemingly localized opioid epidemic Rio Arriba County established the Rio Arriba Health and Human Services (RAHHS), the first county-run health and human services department in the state of New Mexico. It serves all county residents, but staff specifically reach out to individuals experiencing substance use disorder who have survived overdose at the local hospital, and to individuals presenting with opioid use disorder (OUD) who are identified at the jail, by law-enforcement, or before a court. RAHHS has led innovative programs and ways of providing services to the community where jail diversion is at every intercept point through a county-led network of provider agencies connected through outcome-based case management.

About Unite Us:

Unite Us is the nation’s premier technology provider for integrating health and community-based care. Our advanced product suite is used to proactively coordinate services using data-driven insights, streamline referral and case management, and facilitate eligibility assessments and reimbursements across government, healthcare, health plans, and community organizations. The first of its kind, our closed-loop referral system prioritizes privacy and dignity and has integrated data and analytics tools used to measure impact, optimize programs, and shape policy. With over 1.7M services, we host the nation’s largest network of community-based health and economic services dedicated to improving whole-person health. Learn more at UniteUs.com and LinkedIn.