ZT Corporate and EM Speed and Power Announce Strategic Partnership to Empower the Next Generation of Athletes

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZT Corporate, a leading private equity firm with a strong presence in youth sports, announced today a strategic partnership with EM Speed and Power, a premier athletic performance training organization dedicated to developing high-performance athletes.

This collaboration will enable EM Speed and Power to scale operations, enhance its athlete development and academy programs, and invest in advanced sports performance technologies. It will also support EM’s continued efforts to provide a neutral, inclusive training environment for athletes of all backgrounds.

Taseer Badar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZT Corporate, said, “This partnership is about creating real opportunities for young athletes to grow, thrive and chase their dreams. At ZT, we’re proud to team up with like-minded organizations like EM Speed and Power to deliver world-class training, mentorship and education. Ryan and his team have built a stellar reputation in youth sports development, and we’re honored to support their mission.”

EM will maintain its flexible schooling program by working closely with local school districts, offering alternatives to traditional education to help student-athletes excel both academically and athletically.

The partnership will also launch new scholarship initiatives, community outreach programs and enhancements to EM’s coaching staff. Each is designed to remove barriers and create opportunities for youth in underserved communities.

Ryan Halstead, Chief Operating Officer of EM Speed and Power, said, “This partnership with ZT Corporate marks a major milestone in our mission to make elite sports training more accessible. Together, we’re creating a movement that empowers youth through sports, mentorship and education.”

Eric Chung, Partner at ZT Premier Athletes Academy, said, “I am beyond excited to enter into this strategic partnership with two established and respected names in youth sports. Together, we’ll redefine what’s possible for young athletes, building not just stronger and smarter players, but stronger communities. We believe in EM’s mission and are committed to supporting their growth. Together, we can build a place that nurtures talent, discipline and confidence—both on and off the field.”

Founded in 2006, EM Speed and Power provides comprehensive athletic and academic development programs tailored to student-athletes. Services include personalized training in speed, strength, agility and endurance, delivered by certified trainers using cutting-edge equipment and proven methodologies. In addition to physical training, EM offers an integrated academic program through “Learn at EM,” which supports students in achieving their educational goals alongside athletic excellence. This dual-focus approach ensures that athletes are prepared not only for peak performance in sports but also for success in the classroom and beyond.

About ZT Corporate

Established in 1997, ZT Corporate is a Houston-based private equity firm with offices in New York and Los Angeles (Century City and Newport). The firm focuses on healthcare and auto dealerships as core investment verticals. ZT Corporate’s investment team collaborates with its operators to support the day-to-day operations of the firm’s portfolio investments. This close collaboration drives value creation by developing stronger operator-investor relationships, cross-functional expertise, and a deeper understanding of the target industries. Since its founding, ZT Corporate has successfully completed more than 60+ investments, including platform companies and follow-on opportunities with multiple liquidity events for its investors. For more information: www.ztcorporate.com.