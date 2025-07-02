-

S&K Aerospace Awarded Major Contract Under DLA Maritime Acquisition Advancement Program

ST. IGNATIUS, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--S&K Aerospace, LLC has been awarded a significant contract under the Defense Logistics Agency’s (DLA) Maritime Acquisition Advancement Program, managed by the U.S. Naval Supply Command - Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS) in Mechanicsburg, PA. This new opportunity further cements S&K Aerospace’s role as a trusted logistics partner supporting the U.S. Navy’s operational readiness.

S&K Aerospace will serve as one of six prime contractors under this Multiple Award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract. The effort supports critical procurement needs for ten integrated Navy weapon systems, including Amphibious, Carrier, Submarine, Cruiser-Destroyer, and more.

With performance beginning in May 2025, the contract includes a 5-year base period followed by five 1-year options. With a total contract ceiling of $10 billion, S&K Aerospace will compete alongside six other awardees to secure Task Orders. This award marks the beginning of a long-term engagement with significant potential for growth and expansion.

“S&K is proud to announce another significant win, further solidifying our position as a world-class provider of logistics, supply chain, and repair support services for the Department of Defense and the Defense Logistics Agency,” said Mike Delaney, Vice President of Operations.

About S&K Aerospace

S&K Aerospace is a subsidiary of S&K Technologies, Inc. and is owned by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT). Contract awards like this provide meaningful economic dividends to CSKT shareholders, supporting programs involving cultural perpetuation, language revitalization, services for elders, and other social investments.

For more information, visit: www.sktcorp.com

