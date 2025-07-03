Curve Pay and Thales Join Forces to Securely Transform Digital Wallets on iPhone

MEUDON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curve, the ultimate digital wallet, today announced deepening its collaboration with Thales, the global leader in advanced technologies, delivering secure modern payment solutions for financial institutions.

This partnership comes on the back of Curve launching Curve Pay on iOS, marking a watershed moment in mobile payments. This partnership is a significant step to reshaping everyday spending, allowing Curve customers to benefit from NFC payment directly in the Curve App for contactless payments in store for all end-users on iOS and Android.

Curve Pay is underpinned by Thales’ D1 platform on iOS and Android in Europe which allows customers to digitize a payment card through a mobile wallet. The cloud-based D1 platform operates in real time, enabling seamless integration with existing systems to deliver secure, flexible, and instant payment services.

With over six million customers in Europe, and existing partnerships with major brands such as Samsung and PayPal, Curve has long led the charge against the traditional players avoiding fees and offering consumers real choice. This collaboration with Thales confirms a longstanding technological partnership which successfully provided for Huawei Pay powered by Curve.

“At Curve, we're committed to redefining the digital wallet experience. Our collaboration with Thales marks a significant step in providing users with a seamless, secure, and innovative payment solution,” said Shachar Bialick, Founder and CEO of Curve. “By building robust guardrails into Curve Pay, powered by Thales’ industry-leading platform, we're not just safeguarding transactions, we're empowering our customers to take full control of their financial lives.”

“At Thales, we believe that secure, open, and user-centric digital payment experiences are the future. Our collaboration with Curve Pay is a clear example of how innovative fintechs and trusted technology partners can shape that future together,” said François Chaffard, Vice President of Digital Payment Services at Thales. “By integrating our D1 platform, we’re enabling a new level of freedom and flexibility for mobile NFC payments - without compromising on security or compliance. This milestone reflects our shared commitment to giving users more control, while supporting a dynamic payment ecosystem.”

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies for the Defence, Aerospace, and Cyber & Digital sectors. Its portfolio of innovative products and services addresses several major challenges: sovereignty, security, sustainability and inclusion.

The Group invests more than €4 billion per year in Research & Development in key areas, particularly for critical environments, such as Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity, quantum and cloud technologies.

Thales has more than 83,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2024, the Group generated sales of €20.6 billion.

About Curve

Curve Pay is a pioneering digital wallet that works to save you money and enhance every payment you make. It avoids hidden currency conversion fees, lets you switch cards after purchase, and helps you earn more rewards on top of your existing benefits. At the heart of the experience is the Curve Wallet, bringing all your cards into one secure place and putting your finances on autopilot.

Available across the UK and EEA, Curve has over 6 million users and processes billions in payments annually. Authorised and regulated internationally, Curve continues to simplify and unify the way people spend, send, see, and save their money.