TDK-Lambda and Orbweaver Announce Strategic Partnership to Automate Global Part Data Syndication

BETHLEHEM, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orbweaver, a leader in digital supply chain automation, and TDK-Lambda Americas, a leading power supply manufacturer, today announced a strategic partnership to streamline and automate the distribution of product data across TDK-Lambda’s global network of distributors. This collaboration is transforming the way TDK-Lambda shares product information with its partners, ensuring greater accuracy, consistency, and efficiency worldwide.

TDK-Lambda now automatically syndicates over 250,000 part and attribute records per month through Orbweaver’s platform – totaling more than 3,000,000 data records delivered to partners annually. By eliminating manual spreadsheets and one-off data uploads, the Orbweaver solution enables real-time delivery of product updates, specifications, pricing, and availability to each of TDK-Lambda’s distribution partners in their preferred format. Onboarding new partners has become a one-click process, requiring no data reformatting and allowing instant connectivity with minimal effort. This level of automation not only saves time but also ensures that distributors always have up-to-date, error-free information about TDK-Lambda’s products.

“Orbweaver’s platform has significantly streamlined our data distribution process,” said Tom Wichert, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing at TDK-Lambda Americas. “Now our partners around the world have instant access to the latest product information with zero manual effort on their end or ours. This helps them serve customers better and close deals faster. Our partnership with Orbweaver reinforces TDK-Lambda’s commitment to innovation and outstanding service by removing the friction from our supply chain communications.”

Distributors in TDK-Lambda’s network are already seeing the benefits of the automated data feed. With rich, up-to-the-minute product data integrated directly into their systems, partners can improve their e-commerce listings, reduce internal data maintenance, and respond quickly to customer inquiries with confidence. The frictionless flow of information enhances productivity on both sides. TDK-Lambda’s internal teams have freed up resources that were once tied up in manual data preparation, allowing them to focus on product development and customer engagement. This partnership exemplifies how digitizing the supply chain leads to more agile and responsive operations, extending TDK-Lambda’s global reach and impact.

“This is exactly why Orbweaver exists – to help manufacturers and distributors work smarter by automating data exchange,” said Tony Powell, CTO of Orbweaver. “We are thrilled to partner with an industry leader like TDK-Lambda to eliminate tedious manual processes and ensure their critical product data flows seamlessly to every corner of their market. The results TDK-Lambda is realizing – from millions of records synced annually to one-click partner onboarding – demonstrate the real impact of supply chain automation on efficiency and growth.”

About TDK-Lambda

TDK-Lambda Americas Inc. is a leading manufacturer of power conversion products – including AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, and programmable power supplies – serving a wide range of industries from medical and industrial to aerospace and communications. Renowned for quality and innovation, TDK-Lambda (a TDK Corporation group company) supports customers globally through its network of manufacturing sites and distribution partners, delivering reliable power solutions that drive modern electronics.

About Orbweaver

Orbweaver provides enterprise software solutions for digital supply chain integration in the electronics industry. The company’s platform enables real-time, automated data exchange between manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers, eliminating manual bottlenecks and improving accuracy across the supply chain. Headquartered in Bethlehem, PA, Orbweaver has been empowering electronics companies since 2012 to achieve new levels of efficiency, connectivity, and global reach through automation.