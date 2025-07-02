LambdaTest Announces Deeper Collaboration with Appium as Strategic Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LambdaTest, a unified agentic AI and cloud engineering platform, has announced it has become a strategic sponsor of Appium, the world’s most widely used open-source framework for mobile automation. This collaboration aims to significantly simplify and accelerate mobile test automation by integrating Appium’s capabilities into LambdaTest’s cloud-based distributed testing platform.

LambdaTest has an active open-source program that provides access to LambdaTest’s testing infrastructure to community projects, so maintainers can run comprehensive test suites without worrying about servers or setup. The organization had also launched LambdaTest Grants for Open Source to support innovation in software testing frameworks and toolsets. As part of the Grants, LambdaTest had announced a $250,000 grant for open source projects and contributors building solutions for the QA and Testing community. With this Appium Strategic Partnership, LambdaTest is doubling down on the commitment made to the open source community.

Through this partnership, LambdaTest users will gain tighter integration and early access to improvements. Since Appium is at the heart of the LambdaTest platform, our contributions will allow the platform to incorporate updates and new capabilities faster than ever. This partnership also sets an example of how commercial platforms and open-source projects can join forces to uplift the entire tech community.

By combining Appium’s flexible automation capabilities with LambdaTest’s powerful real device cloud, users gain the ability to test native, hybrid, and web apps on actual hardware, ensuring 100% accuracy. LambdaTest’s real device testing environment captures true device behaviour, performance, and user interactions, offering detailed insights through app logs, crash reports, video recordings, and network data.

Built specifically for Appium automation at scale, LambdaTest’s infrastructure supports high-performance parallel testing, allowing faster release cycles and greater test coverage. Teams can simulate various network conditions and offline modes to assess real-world performance, while geolocation testing enables validation of app behaviour in over 170 countries.

“Appium is a cornerstone of modern mobile test automation, and we’re proud to be their strategic partner,” says Asad Khan, CEO & Co-Founder at LambdaTest. “Our platform empowers testers to execute faster, more secure, and globally distributed Appium tests, turning quality engineering into a competitive advantage.”

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an AI-native, omnichannel software quality platform that empowers businesses to accelerate time to market through intelligent, cloud-based test authoring, orchestration, and execution. With over 15,000 customers and 2.3 million+ users across 130+ countries, LambdaTest is the trusted choice for modern software testing.

Browser & App Testing Cloud: Enables manual and automated testing of web and mobile apps across 10,000+ browsers, real devices, and OS environments, ensuring cross-platform consistency.

HyperExecute: An AI-native test execution and orchestration cloud that runs tests up to 70% faster than traditional grids, offering smart test distribution, automatic retries, real-time logs, and seamless CI/CD integration.

KaneAI: The world’s first GenAI-native testing agent, leveraging LLMs for effortless test creation, intelligent automation, and self-evolving test execution. It integrates directly with Jira, Slack, GitHub, and other DevOps tools.

For more information, please visit https://lambdatest.com