Birge & Held Selects Tour24 as Self-Guided Tour Partner to Drive Centralization

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tour24, the multifamily industry’s leading self-guided tour platform, today announced its official partnership with Birge & Held, one of the nation’s fastest-growing real estate investment, development, and management firms. After an evaluation of the multifamily technology market’s offerings, Birge & Held selected Tour24 as a cornerstone of its innovative tech stack strategy, further propelling its transition to a leaner, more tech-empowered centralized model. Tour24 will deliver the industry’s leading self-guided tour experience - along with comprehensive vacant unit management and intuitive wayfinding tools - ensuring a seamless, high-conversion prospect journey across Birge & Held’s 125-property portfolio.

"Choosing the right technology is not optional anymore: it’s foundational to success," said Kory Nelson, Vice President of Sales & Leasing at Birge & Held. "At Birge & Held, we’re not just adopting technology - we’re curating a portfolio of partners who work together to drive true operational and financial performance. Tour24 stood head and shoulders above other options because of their unmatched ease of deployment, user experience, and tangible impact on leasing outcomes."

Unlike fragmented offerings on the market, where vendors overlap and compete, Tour24 integrates smoothly into Birge & Held centralized leasing and operations strategy, eliminating redundancy and boosting collaboration between teams. Tour24's emphasis on vacant unit tours gives prospects access to move-in-ready spaces, accelerating the decision-making process.

“Centralizing and modernizing the touring experience is critical in today’s leasing landscape,” said Georgianna W. Oliver, CEO and Founder of Tour24. “We’re honored to be Birge & Held’s trusted self-guided tour partner in this effort. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to innovation, efficiency, and prioritizing the prospect experience. Together, we’re streamlining the leasing process for leasing teams while offering prospects greater flexibility, convenience, and confidence in their decision-making. We’re committed to helping Birge & Held accelerate leasing with a solution that delivers measurable value and results.”

Following a thoughtfully designed pilot program launched across four communities, Birge & Held saw immediate ROI driven by increased lease conversions. Tour24’s intuitive setup and full-service support model, coupled with strong regional team buy-in, has led to a rapid portfolio-wide expansion. By the end of 2025, more than 90% of Birge & Held assets will feature Tour24 self-guided tours.

Key benefits include:

Expanded Touring Hours: Prospects can tour early mornings, late evenings, and Sundays - critical windows for closing leases.

Prospects can tour early mornings, late evenings, and Sundays - critical windows for closing leases. Vacant Unit Management: Dynamic routing to vacant units ensures prospects visit their preferred unit type.

Dynamic routing to vacant units ensures prospects visit their preferred unit type. Wayfinding Technology and Beacons: Guided in-app navigation enhances the prospect journey and features the best the community has to offer.

Guided in-app navigation enhances the prospect journey and features the best the community has to offer. Operational Flexibility: Supporting Birge & Held in a transition to a leaner, more efficient on-site staffing model without sacrificing service quality.

Supporting Birge & Held in a transition to a leaner, more efficient on-site staffing model without sacrificing service quality. Team Adoption and Support: Tour24’s approach made rollout and ongoing operations frictionless, ensuring adoption across all regional teams.

At a time when competitors are touting AI chatbots or static mapping features in isolation, Birge & Held recognized that true operational transformation requires actionable, customer-facing technology that immediately impacts leasing success. Birge & Held invests in the right tech partners, those that complement rather than complicate, underscoring a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and delivering an unparalleled leasing experience. Tour24 delivers the reliability, innovation, and partnership that modern multifamily operators demand. "The reality is clear: if you can’t offer flexible touring options with a tech stack that your teams actually embrace, you're simply not competing," said Nelson. "Tour24 wasn’t just a technology choice, it was a strategic business decision."

About Tour24

Tour24 is the multi-award-winning app for apartment owners and operators offering self-guided tours. The solution provides future renters easy access to self-guided tours via a custom, in-person, interactive and audio/visual tour experience. Tour24 integrates with existing technology stacks, and is the most comprehensive solution available today. Led by a high-caliber team of industry experts, Tour24 delivers more traffic, more tours, and ultimately more leases. The company is based in Boston and is privately held. Learn more at tour24.io.

About Birge & Held

Birge & Held is a national real estate investment, development, and management company. With over 20,000 apartment units under management and a proven track record of success, Birge & Held is committed to transforming communities and delivering exceptional value for residents and investors alike.