Oshkosh Defense Receives FHTV Orders to Support Army Transformation and Homeland Defense Efforts

OSHKOSH, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oshkosh Defense LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation [NYSE: OSK] business, has received orders from the U.S. Army valued at $167 million for 225 trucks and 54 trailers under the Family of Heavy Tactical Vehicles contract. These orders reflect continued momentum for Oshkosh’s heavy tactical vehicle portfolio and reinforce the company’s role in supporting the Army’s long-term modernization strategy.

The vehicles will support multiple U.S. Army customers, including the National Guard, Reserve, and the Program Executive Office Missiles & Space (PEO MS) for the Indirect Fire Protection Capability (IFPC) system.

The order includes HEMTT A4 variants and the autonomous-ready Palletized Load System (PLS) A2, positioning modernized Oshkosh platforms for integration with next-generation defense technologies. Some vehicles will be part of the development and fielding of advanced air defense systems that counter threats such as ballistic, hypersonic, and cruise missiles.

“Through our valued partnership with the U.S. Army, we are proud to support the critical role of the National Guard and Reserve forces and enable the integration of next-generation defense capabilities,” said Pat Williams, Chief Programs Officer at Oshkosh Defense. “These orders demonstrate the versatility of the FHTV fleet to fill diverse mission sets across all Army components and underscores Oshkosh’s ability to deliver scalable, mission-ready solutions.”

As the Army continues its modernization and transformation efforts, Oshkosh remains committed to delivering high-performance tactical vehicles that meet evolving mission requirements.

