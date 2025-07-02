Hoffmann Green Announces a Historic Increase in Production Over the First Half of 2025, Already Outperforming the Annual Volumes Realized in 2024

CHAILLÉ-SOUS-LES-ORMEAUX, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green Cement” or the “Company”), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative clinker-free cements, today announces a strong acceleration of production over the first half of 2025, validating the relevance of its industrial and commercial business model.

Production volumes reached 19,640 tonnes over the first half of 2025, compared with 7,833 tonnes in the first half of 2024, representing a 2.5-fold increase. This very strong level of activity enabled the Company to outperform its total 2024 volumes (16,269 tonnes) over the first half of 2025. This dynamic is illustrated by the supply of more than 130 construction sites across the country during the half-year, exceeding 60,000 m³ of concrete formulated with 0% clinker cement delivered by more than 10,000 truck mixers.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: “The first half of 2025 marks a new milestone for Hoffmann Green: our production volumes have increased 2.5-fold, already exceeding the annual volumes achieved in 2024. Against the landscape of continued market volatility in the construction industry, this sharp acceleration in our business confirms the robustness of our model, which is based on innovation, market diversification and the strength of our partner network. At the same time, we are pursuing our international licensing strategy with ongoing discussions with leading European players. Driven by proven industrial capabilities and a sharp acceleration in our business, we are starting the second half of the year, which is historically more promising, with ambition, determination and a strong conviction: to accelerate the transition to more sustainable construction.”

