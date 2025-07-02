Ketsen Names CTIconnect as Master Distributor for U.S. and Canada

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ketsen, a leading innovator in complete network solutions for high-performance 60GHz mesh networks, has officially announced a strategic partnership with CTIconnect, naming the company its master distributor for the United States and Canada. The agreement will streamline distribution and improve product access and support for customers across the region.

CTIconnect was selected for its operational excellence and customer-first sales and support model. Ketsen hardware users will benefit from stocked inventory, faster lead times, flexible credit terms, and a simplified, one-stop-shop purchasing experience.

“This partnership allows us to stay focused on what we do best - engineering high-performance communications solutions - while CTIconnect delivers the distribution scale, speed, and service our customers want,” said Dave Island, Vice President of Sales, North America, for Ketsen. “They’re a trusted partner with a proven track record.”

As the exclusive distributor, CTIconnect will be the sole provider of Ketsen equipment in the region. The partnership follows a primarily single-step distribution model, with CTIconnect responsible for direct customer sales and fulfillment. To broaden market reach, Ketsen hardware will be available through CTIconnect’s soon-to-launch Value-Added Reseller (VAR) program, bringing select partners into a managed two-step structure.

“We’re excited to partner with Ketsen and deliver even more value to the market,” said John Laughlin, CEO of CTIconnect. “With product on the shelf and full-service support behind it, we’re making it easier than ever for customers to access and deploy Ketsen’s industry-leading technology.”

About Ketsen

Ketsen delivers complete solutions for 60GHz mesh networks, giving ISPs, enterprises and smart cities the speed of fiber without the cost and complexity. Our integrated suite of software and hardware handles every aspect of network deployment creating multi-gigabit, redundant networks with unprecedented efficiency. Learn more at ketsen.com

About CTIconnect

CTIconnect is a trusted distributor of broadband, wireless, and connectivity solutions. With a customer-first approach, CTIconnect provides ISPs, WISPs, utilities, and integrators with the tools and support they need to design and deploy robust networks. Learn more at cticonnect.com