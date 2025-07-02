Stone Point Capital Invests in The Difference Card

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EB Employee Solutions LLC (dba The Difference Card) announced an investment from funds managed by Stone Point Capital LLC (Stone Point), a leading private equity firm that invests in businesses within the global financial services industry.

“As healthcare costs continue to rise across the United States, The Difference Card stands out as a vital partner for businesses seeking affordable, high-quality health benefits,” said Chuck Davis, Chairman & Co-CEO of Stone Point. Share

Founded in 2001, The Difference Card is a recognized leader in healthcare cost containment, partnering with brokerage agencies and employers nationwide to deliver customized benefit solutions that have reduced health insurance costs by an average of 18%.

The investment from funds managed by Stone Point will support The Difference Card’s ongoing mission to provide employers with better health benefits at lower costs, while accelerating the company’s innovation and strategic broker partnerships. The Difference Card’s existing management team led by Chief Executive Officer Joseph Donovan will continue to lead the organization through this next phase of growth.

Commenting on the acquisition, Joseph Donovan said, “Our partnership with Stone Point marks a pivotal moment in The Difference Card’s journey. This strategic alignment accelerates our next phase of growth, enabling us to broaden our product offerings and deepen our impact. Together we are committed to delivering better health benefits at a better price across the country.”

“As healthcare costs continue to rise across the United States, The Difference Card stands out as a vital partner for businesses seeking affordable, high-quality health benefits,” said Chuck Davis, Chairman & Co-CEO of Stone Point. “The company’s impressive growth over the past decade reflects its value to employers and employees alike, and we are thrilled to support its continued expansion and impact.”

ABOUT STONE POINT CAPITAL

Stone Point is an investment firm with more than $65 billion of assets under management. Stone Point targets investments in companies in the global financial services industry and related sectors. The firm invests in alternative asset classes, including private equity through its flagship Trident Funds and credit through commingled funds and separately managed accounts. In addition, Stone Point Capital Markets supports its firm, portfolio companies and other clients by providing dedicated financing solutions. For more information, please visit www.stonepoint.com.

ABOUT THE DIFFERENCE CARD

The Difference Card provides clients with an average annual net savings of over 18% on their healthcare spend. The Difference Card solution utilizes proprietary medical reimbursement systems, risk transfer solutions and wellness strategies to deliver millions of dollars in savings to its clients while at the same time providing the highest level of employee benefits.