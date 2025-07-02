Datavault AI Bridges Civic Memory and Digital Identity Across National Platforms

BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT), a leader in AI data experience, valuation and monetization, today announced continued expansion and commercial progress through key appointments and participation in high-profile industry events across key sectors including government, education, sports, and culture.

Driving National Impact with White House Experience Advisory Council

Datavault AI was recently appointed to the White House Experience Advisory Council, a group established by the White House Historical Association to modernize how the Executive Mansion shares and preserves American history. This appointment positions Datavault AI alongside key leaders engaged in preserving and sharing national heritage through innovative technology.

At the Council’s inaugural meeting in Washington, D.C., Datavault AI joined leaders across government, education, and technology alongside members of Congress, the Corporate Leaders Council, and institutional partners. The company was represented by CFO Brett Moyer and CMO Sonia Choi, reflecting its commitment to building strategic relationships that support long-term adoption of its digital identity and technologies.

"The White House Experience Advisory Council helps ensure The People's House dynamically and comprehensively tells our nation's evolving story in a way that resonates with visitors," said Stewart McLaurin, President of the White House Historical Association. "We appreciate Datavault AI's collaboration in supporting cutting-edge technology to continue sharing the rich history of the Executive Mansion."

“As a company rooted in technology, we’re proud to contribute cutting-edge AI infrastructure that enhances both access and preservation for generations to come. We’re deeply humbled to be asked to contribute to something so fundamentally American,” said Sonia Choi, Chief Marketing officer of Datavault AI and White House Experience Advisory Founding Member representative. “To be in the room where national memory is shaped is a responsibility we as an organization will strive to live up to.”

Expanding VerifyU™ Applications in Sports and Preventative Health

VerifyU™ is part of Datavault AI’s expanding portfolio of proprietary, AI-integrated technologies that support identity ownership, digital licensing, and data monetization. The company’s platform delivers advanced infrastructure solutions that span credentialing, NIL compliance, immersive acoustic delivery, and high-performance computing—enabling vertical expansion across sports, government, education, and healthcare.

The company’s recent activation at the 4th Annual Cowboys Gathering in Addison, Texas, hosted in partnership with LifeGenix Institution, showcased VerifyU™, Datavault AI’s blockchain-powered credentialing solution that enables lifelong, tamper-proof academic and professional credentials. The exclusive, invitation-only event brought together Hall of Famers and Super Bowl champions including Drew Pearson, Darren Woodson, Tony Dorsett, Larry Brown, Jay Novacek, Leon Lett, Mark Stepnoski, and Nate Newton.

“It was a special event that reminded us just how strong the bond and lifelong friendship is that we all share as players,” said Larry Brown, Super Bowl XXX MVP.

During the event, Datavault AI and LifeGenix Institute, a leader in preventative health, explored opportunities to integrate Datavault AI’s digital twin and NIL technologies with LifeGenix’s diagnostic imaging platform. The collaboration aims to explore the potential to create a unified system called the "Twinstitute" that combines diagnostics, credentialing, and digital identity into a single secure solution.

“Partnering with Datavault AI opens new doors,” said Michael Swayden, CEO of LifeGenix Institute. “Together, we’re exploring a ‘Twinstitute’ that combines diagnostics, credentialing, and digital identity into a single, secure system that empowers lifelong wellness and ownership.”

“From advising on national memory to helping athletes and institutions monetize identity and history, Datavault AI is building a trusted foundation for secure digital futures,” said Nathaniel Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI.

Demonstrating Scalable AI Infrastructure at Major Industry Conferences

This past weekend, Datavault AI and CompuSystems participated together at the American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference in Philadelphia, which included upwards of 10,000 library professionals and over 650 exhibitors, as well as the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International Conference in Boston, MA, which included over 300 exhibitors and more than 1,800 commercial property professionals with tremendous authority and buying power (Exhibit - BOMA 2025):

86% of attendees manage multiple buildings, and of that total, 56% manage more than 10 buildings each.



manage multiple buildings, and of that total, 56% manage more than 10 buildings each. 64% of attendees spend more than $1 million annually on building products and services.



spend more than $1 million annually on building products and services. 96% of attendees are responsible for more than 100,000 square feet of commercial space - and 50% are responsible for more than one million square feet. Of that 50%, 60% are responsible for at least twice that amount.

Through these types of events, Datavault AI is furthering industry engagement and ongoing collaboration with a shared commitment to delivering innovative data-driven solutions to diverse industries.

With momentum building across multiple sectors, Datavault AI is well-positioned to lead the convergence of data ownership, AI infrastructure, and digital credentialing. Through partnerships with government, health, education, and sports organizations, the company continues to open scalable, revenue-generating opportunities while reinforcing its role as a backbone of trusted digital innovation.

About Datavault AI Inc.

Datavault AI (Nasdaq: DVLT) is leading the way in AI experience, valuation and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The company’s cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA®, ADIO® and Sumerian® patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multichannel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI's agentic platform serves multiple industries through patented DataValue®, DataScore® and Data Vault Bank®, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange® (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical, real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI’s technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.dvlt.ai.

About the White House Historical Association

First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy envisioned a restored White House that conveyed a sense of history through its decorative and fine arts. She sought to inspire Americans, especially children, to explore and engage with American history and its presidents. In 1961, the nonprofit, nonpartisan White House Historical Association was established to support her vision to preserve and share the Executive Mansion’s legacy for generations to come. Supported entirely by private resources, the Association’s mission is to assist in the preservation of the state and public rooms, fund acquisitions for the White House permanent collection, and educate the public on the history of the White House. Since its founding, the Association has given more than $115 million to the White House in fulfillment of its mission.

About LifeGenix Institute

At LifeGenix Institute, we believe that your health shouldn’t be a guessing game. Whether it’s early stage disease detection through advanced imaging, the revolutionary non-surgical back procedure or joint/injury pain relief, their mission is to provide direct access to cutting-edge care—without insurance barriers, unnecessary delays, or referrals. Their specialists are dedicated to ensuring you have everything you need to take charge of your health with confidence. For more information, visit:

About LifeGenix | Our Approach to Preventive Health

About The American Library Association

The American Library Association (ALA) is the only non-partisan, nonprofit organization dedicated entirely to America's libraries and library professionals. For almost 150 years, ALA has provided resources to inspire library and information professionals to transform their communities through essential programs and services. The ALA serves academic, public, school, government, and special libraries, advocating for the profession and the library's role in enhancing learning and ensuring access to information for all. For more information, visit www.ala.org.

