Archer Begins Test Flights in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Archer (NYSE: ACHR) today announced the successful completion of an initial flight of its Midnight aircraft at Al Bateen Executive Airport in Abu Dhabi, marking a key milestone for its planned commercial deployment in the UAE and the expansion of its operations in the Middle East region.

With the support of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC), the flight was witnessed by senior leadership from the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the Integrated Transport Centre, Abu Dhabi Aviation and Abu Dhabi Airports, along with representatives from Archer’s regional partners. Focused on evaluating the aircraft's VTOL performance in UAE-specific conditions including temperature, humidity and dust exposure, the test flight allows Archer to validate readiness for commercial deployment.

Following this milestone, Archer will expand its flight-testing program for Midnight in the region, gathering additional data to support its certification and commercialization plans in both the UAE and other key markets.

“This flight marks a significant step towards realising Abu Dhabi’s ambition to lead the world in advanced urban air mobility,” said H.E. Badr Al-Olama, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office. “Through the Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry (SAVI) Cluster, we are enabling companies like Archer to test, certify and scale next-generation air mobility solutions, reinforcing our position as a global launchpad for innovation and a hub for transformative technologies.”

“Our initial test flight operations in the UAE represent a critical milestone as we prepare for our commercial deployment in Abu Dhabi,” said Adam Goldstein, CEO and Founder of Archer Aviation. “Testing our aircraft in actual operating conditions in the middle of summer provides us with the data we need to progress our commercial and certification efforts both in the UAE and in the U.S.”

The test flight supports Archer's Launch Edition commercialization program with Abu Dhabi Aviation, which aims to establish air taxi services in Abu Dhabi. The announcement comes as Archer continues to advance its certification and commercialization efforts in the UAE and beyond, building on recent achievements including regulatory design approval for the UAE's first hybrid heliport at Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal and ongoing partnerships with leading regional operators.

The Launch Edition program represents Archer's approach to establishing commercial operations in key early adopter markets. Abu Dhabi's role as Archer’s first Launch Edition market positions the emirate as a global leader in urban air mobility deployment, demonstrating Abu Dhabi's commitment to innovative transport and sustainable mobility solutions.

About Archer

Archer is designing and developing the key enabling technologies and aircraft necessary to power the future of aviation. To learn more, visit www.archer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements regarding Archer’s future business plans and goals, including statements regarding the development, flight testing, commercialization, and certification of its aircraft and the plans for its “Launch Edition” program. In addition, this press release refers to a partnership that is conditioned on the future execution by the parties of additional binding definitive agreements incorporating the terms outlined in the memorandum of understanding, which definitive agreements may not be completed or may contain different terms than those set forth in the framework agreement. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed in Archer’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, available at www.sec.gov. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that Archer believes to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. Archer undertakes no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

Source: Archer

Text: ArcherIR