TipRanks Integrates with TradeStation Securities to Expand Equities and Options Trading Access

PLANTATION, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TradeStation Securities, Inc. (“TradeStation Securities”), an award-winning†, self-clearing online brokerage firm for trading stocks, options, futures, and futures options, today announced its integration for equities and equities options trading* with TipRanks, a provider of retail investor tools powered by data-driven market research and analyst insights.

This integration highlights both companies' commitment to enhancing the retail investor experience by offering TipRanks’ data-driven analytics along with seamless access to TradeStation Securities’ brokerage services. Through this integration, equities and equity options investors can now trade directly on the TipRanks platform, exclusively through TradeStation Securities. Users can connect, view, and manage their TradeStation Securities brokerage account right from the TipRanks’ interface – an experience built for born traders, offering the precision needed to help navigate today’s markets. To learn more, visit: www.tradestation.com.

“Providing our clients with intuitive and accessible trading solutions is core to creating the ultimate trading experience,” said John Bartleman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TradeStation Group, Inc., the parent company of TradeStation Securities. “By integrating with TipRanks, we aim to help active investors take advantage of impactful insights and seamless execution through one experience to support making smarter, faster decisions.”

“I am very pleased to announce a strategic integration between TipRanks and TradeStation Securities for 2025 and beyond,” said Uri Gruenbaum, CEO and Co-Founder at TipRanks. “This integration combines TradeStation Securities’ brokerage solutions with TipRanks’ data-driven analysis and insights. It will help elevate the decision-making of traders and investors on both platforms, while also continuing to support the retail investor community at-large.”

About TradeStation Securities, Inc.

Founded in 1995, TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC, NFA & CME) offers self-clearing equities, options, futures, and futures options brokerage services as a licensed securities broker-dealer and futures commission merchant and is a member of major equities and futures exchanges in the United States.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

Founded in 1982, TradeStation Group companies provide institutional-grade fintech tools and account-related services – and are where traders can find their home. TradeStation Group, Inc. is the parent company of several subsidiaries, including TradeStation Securities, Inc. and TradeStation Technologies, Inc. TradeStation Group companies seek to deliver the ultimate trading experience to retail and institutional clients that need a customizable trading ecosystem to perform their strategies. TradeStation Technologies provides award-winning† trading and analysis platforms through TradeStation Securities’ self-clearing online brokerage services for equities, options, futures, and futures options. These advanced trading tools are accessible on desktop, web, and mobile devices, as well as via API technologies that provide seamless access to TradeStation Securities’ brokerage environment through third-party platforms. Created by traders, for traders, TradeStation Group companies’ institutional-level offerings cater to those who are born to trade. Learn more about TradeStation Group companies.

†Visit www.TradeStation.com/Awards to learn more.

About TipRanks

Founded in 2012 by Uri Gruenbaum and Gilad Gat, with academic support from Cornell University’s finance professor Roni Michaely, TipRanks is a leading financial technology company headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. The company aims to empower retail investors by providing access to institutional-grade research tools and data, leveling the playing field in financial markets. TipRanks serves over 5.5 million monthly active users and partners with more than 100 financial institutions worldwide, including major banks and brokers. Its platform offers features like the Risk Factors report, which provides insights into potential risks associated with investments. Through its innovative use of technology and commitment to transparency, TipRanks continues to support retail investors in making better, data-driven investment decisions.

TipRanks is not affiliated or associated with, or a partner of, or an agent, representative, delegate, associated person or introducing broker for, TradeStation Securities, its parent company, or its affiliates. The products and services offered by TipRanks are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by any TradeStation company, and any views or opinions expressed by TipRanks do not necessarily represent the views and opinions of TradeStation. TradeStation makes no representation regarding any products or services offered by TipRanks.

*Options trading isn’t suitable for all investors. See www.TradeStation.com/DisclosureOptions.