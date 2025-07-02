BlueForge Alliance and Palantir Launch Warp Speed for Warships to Digitally Transform the U.S. Maritime Industrial Base

BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlueForge Alliance (BFA), the nonprofit integrator supporting the U.S. Navy’s efforts to strengthen the maritime industrial base, and Palantir Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: PLTR) today announced the launch of Warp Speed for Warships, a bold new program envisioned to accelerate warship production, fleet readiness, and digital transformation. Warp Speed for Warships is funded by the U.S. Navy’s Maritime Industrial Base (MIB) Program and is an extension of a strategic collaboration between BFA and Palantir focused on powering high-velocity shipbuilding, sustaining a powerful fleet, and reestablishing American maritime dominance.

Powered by Palantir’s proven Warp Speed manufacturing operating system, Warp Speed for Warships is designed to accelerate shipbuilding modernization and readiness by digitally taking the first steps to better connect the network of shipbuilders, suppliers, and critical partners responsible for building and sustaining the Navy’s fleet.

As shipbuilders and suppliers across the maritime industrial base MIB work to meet unprecedented production demands and evolving national security priorities, this partnership combines deep industrial insight and field-tested technology to unlock new levels of performance and coordination through a digitally connected manufacturing ecosystem.

Built on the backbone of Palantir’s platform configured as Foundry — a secure enterprise operating system that integrates data, logic, models, and decision-making tools into a single operational picture— Warp Speed for Warships enables real-time collaboration and insight across the MIB. When paired with BFA’s embedded manufacturing and MIB supply chain expertise, Warp Speed for Warships accelerates delivery, reduces risk, and creates a connected system engineered to meet the urgent demand of the Navy and the nation.

“Our strategic partnership with Palantir is about moving with urgency and precision — equipping America’s industrial base with the tools it needs to meet unprecedented demand,” said Kiley Wren, BlueForge Alliance co-founder and co-chief executive officer. “In Palantir, we’ve found a mission-aligned partner capable of turning complexity into clarity, and data into action. With the Warp Speed for Warships program, together with our nation’s shipbuilders and suppliers, we’re helping the Navy deliver the modern digital infrastructure required to scale production, drive resilience, and ensure our nation’s shipbuilding enterprise is prepared for what lies ahead.”

Initiatives like Warp Speed for Warships and collaborative national strategic partnerships represent a renewed model of public-private collaboration, where BFA’s role as a trusted integrator supporting the Navy’s efforts to strengthen the MIB is paired with Palantir’s advanced data platform to rapidly convert integrated information into action.

“Warp Speed for Warships is a critical effort to ensure the Navy has the digital tools to maintain maritime superiority and deter conflict. The combination of BlueForge Alliance’s trusted role in the shipbuilding ecosystem and Palantir’s Warp Speed software will give shipbuilders the modern tools they need to reestablish command of the seas and keep the peace,” said Mike Gallagher, Head of Defense at Palantir Technologies.

About BlueForge Alliance

BlueForge Alliance is a nonprofit, mission-driven partner accelerating the revitalization of the defense industrial base through non-traditional approaches that deliver speed, access and scale. As an unbiased convening authority, we unite government, industry, and academia through a whole-of-nation, whole-of-government approach to address systemic challenges with collaborative, transparent, and innovative solutions. BFA is headquartered in Bryan/College Station, Texas with its Maritime Practice based in Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.BlueForgeAlliance.us.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

About the Maritime Industrial Base Program

The Navy's Maritime Industrial Base Program was established to develop, implement, and execute a plan to stabilize, enhance, and grow the maritime industrial base by addressing challenges to industrial base capacity, capability, and workforce. For more information, visit https://www.secnav.navy.mil/rda/mib/Pages/default.aspx.

