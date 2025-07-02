Hoffmann Green Announces a Historic Increase in Production Over the First Half of 2025, Already Outperforming the Annual Volumes Realized in 2024

CHAILLÉ-SOUS-LES-ORMEAUX, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green Cement” or the “Company”), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative clinker-free cements, today announces a strong acceleration of production over the first half of 2025, validating the relevance of its industrial and commercial business model.

Production volumes reached 19,640 tonnes over the first half of 2025, compared with 7,833 tonnes in the first half of 2024, representing a 2.5-fold increase. This very strong level of activity enabled the Company to outperform its total 2024 volumes (16,269 tonnes) over the first half of 2025. This dynamic is illustrated by the supply of more than 130 construction sites across the country during the half-year, exceeding 60,000 m³ of concrete formulated with 0% clinker cement delivered by more than 10,000 truck mixers.

A dynamic driven by strategic partnerships across the country

The strong growth in production volumes is primarily driven by an extensive and consolidated network of long-standing partners covering the entire construction value chain: concrete companies, specialised distributors, project owners and developers.

During the first half of the year, Hoffmann Green strengthened this network through several key agreements:

Extension of the partnership with Bouygues Immobilier until December 2027, demonstrating the renewed confidence of this industry leader in Hoffmann Green's 0% clinker solutions;

Acceleration of the distribution partnership with Trecobat, France's third-largest builder of single-family homes, with the rollout of Hoffmann Green solutions in more than 100 homes in western France starting in March 2025;

Signing of a partnership with volume commitments with the Morisset Group, a long-standing player in the structural work sector in the Vendée region;

Signing of a multi-year strategic partnership with GBMP Bâtiment, a leading player in Nouvelle-Aquitaine and Occitanie, specializing in all types of construction work, strengthening Hoffmann Green's presence in the south of France.

These new agreements confirm the attractiveness of Hoffmann Green's 0% clinker solutions to players in the construction industry who seek to combine environmental performance with technical requirements.

Success of the market diversification strategy

Historically positioned in the housing market, Hoffmann Green launched a diversification strategy in 2024, which is now producing tangible results in 2025. The company's 0% clinker cements are now meeting growing demand in several promising segments across France, including industrial buildings and logistic platforms, outdoor landscaping, underground network installation, waste treatment, telephone masts and public road works.

Enhanced technical and regulatory recognition

During the first half of 2025, after years of development, Hoffmann Green also obtained its first Technical Assessment (ATEC) for its H-UKR decarbonised cement, a world first for a 0% clinker cement. This groundbreaking certification strengthens Hoffmann Green's credibility and insurability with project owners and professionals, paving the way for new commercial opportunities.

Diversification of co-products used

As part of its ongoing innovation strategy, Hoffmann Green is diversifying its range of co-products by partnering with Norske Skog Golbey, a major player in recycled fibre-based paper manufacturing and France's leading paper recycler. This unique cross-sector partnership aims to integrate ash from the paper manufacturing process into the production of Hoffmann Green's 0% clinker cements through a regular supply of fly ash from Norske Skog Golbey.

Following strong momentum in the first half of the year, Hoffmann Green is beginning the second half of 2025 with confidence and ambition, in line with its strategic roadmap for 2030.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: “The first half of 2025 marks a new milestone for Hoffmann Green: our production volumes have increased 2.5-fold, already exceeding the annual volumes achieved in 2024. Against the landscape of continued market volatility in the construction industry, this sharp acceleration in our business confirms the robustness of our model, which is based on innovation, market diversification and the strength of our partner network. At the same time, we are pursuing our international licensing strategy with ongoing discussions with leading European players. Driven by proven industrial capabilities and a sharp acceleration in our business, we are starting the second half of the year, which is historically more promising, with ambition, determination and a strong conviction: to accelerate the transition to more sustainable construction.”

Next financial communication: 2025 Half-year results, Monday 15 September 2025

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements – with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement – that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be built in the Rhône-Alpes region with construction scheduled for 2027-2028 to bring the Group's total production capacity to around 1,000,000 tons per year. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean 0% clinker cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development through a licensing company model with contract signings in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Saudi Arabia and in the United States.

