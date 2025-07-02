UFCW 8-Golden State Ramps Up Negotiations As Contracts Open Across California

ROSEVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a rare and powerful moment for labor solidarity, UFCW 8-Golden State announces simultaneous negotiations for retail food contracts across Northern, Central, and Southern California.

UFCW 8-Golden State members in Kern, Mono and Inyo Counties will now be part of a bargaining unit stretching from the grapevine to the Oregon/California border. Share

As the only UFCW Local Union in the state with members covered by both retail food contracts, this opportunity marks a turning point in beginning to align standards for thousands of grocery workers at Albertsons, Safeway, and Vons.

Southern California UFCW Locals have signed a tentative agreement with these companies. UFCW 8-Golden State remains firm in its pursuit of stronger proposals meeting key member priorities.

“Our leadership team is fully committed to securing a contract delivering stronger retirement benefits, better health care, and meaningful wage increases,” said UFCW 8-Golden State President Jacques Loveall. “This moment requires unity and patience. Together, we are sending a clear message: Solidarity Works.”

Upcoming bargaining sessions are scheduled for July 8 and 9, with strike authorization votes taking place simultaneously for UFCW 8-Golden State members as well as UFCW Locals 5 and 648 members.

Members across the state are urged to stay informed and engaged as negotiations continue. UFCW 8-Golden State is proud to stand on the front lines, advocating for fair treatment and lasting improvements for workers throughout the state.