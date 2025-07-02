-

HCLTech and Equinor Expand Digital Collaboration

LONDON & NOIDA, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HCLTech, a global technology leader, and Equinor, Europe's largest energy supplier and a pioneer in renewables and low-carbon solutions, have expanded their IT collaboration to support the next phase of Equinor’s digital transformation. This expanded relationship will cover Equinor’s IT landscape across several key strategic areas.

HCLTech will support Equinor as it accelerates its digital transformation by:

  • Accelerating its cloud migration and standardizing services across operations
  • Enhancing its cyber resilience and network performance
  • Improving workplace experience through automation
  • Enabling advanced user experiences with technologies like augmented reality (AR)

"We’re pleased to continue our long-standing collaboration with Equinor," said Sandeep Kumar Saxena, Executive Vice President, HCLTech. "This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to innovation and sustainability.”

Over the past decade, HCLTech has been a trusted advisor to Equinor, supporting the company’s global expansion, infrastructure rollouts, and cybersecurity improvements. The collaboration has evolved from managed services to a long-term strategic collaboration that supports Equinor's wider digital and business objectives.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 223,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, High Tech, Semiconductor, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending March 2025 totaled $13.8 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Meredith Bucaro, Americas
meredith-bucaro@hcltech.com

Elka Ghudial, EMEA
elka.ghudial@hcltech.com

James Galvin, APAC
james.galvin@hcltech.com

Nitin Shukla, India
nitin-shukla@hcltech.com

Industry:

HCLTech

NSI:HCLTECH
Release Summary
HCLTech and Equinor have expanded their IT collaboration to support the next phase of Equinor’s digital transformation.
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#AI
#Equinor
#FinancialServices
#HCLTech
#augmentedreality
#automation
#carbonsolutions
#cyberresilience
#cybersecurity
#digitalcollaboration
#digitaltransformation
#energysupplier
#engineering
#technology
#technologyservices

Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Meredith Bucaro, Americas
meredith-bucaro@hcltech.com

Elka Ghudial, EMEA
elka.ghudial@hcltech.com

James Galvin, APAC
james.galvin@hcltech.com

Nitin Shukla, India
nitin-shukla@hcltech.com

Social Media Profiles
HCLTech on Facebook
HCLTech on Instagram
HCLTech on LinkedIn
HCLTech on Threads
HCLTech on X
HCLTech on YouTube
More News From HCLTech

HCLTech and OpenAI Collaborate to Drive Enterprise-Scale AI Adoption

NEW YORK & NOIDA, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HCLTech today announced a multi-year strategic collaboration with OpenAI to drive large-scale enterprise AI transformation....

Just Energy Partners with HCLTech for AI-Led Business Transformation

NEW YORK & NOIDA, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HCLTech announced that it has been selected by Just Energy to enhance Just Energy's operations and customer experience....

ASISA Partners with HCLTech to Drive Digital Transformation and Expansion in Iberia

MADRID & LONDON & NOIDA, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HCLTech has been selected by ASISA as its strategic IT partner to accelerate business transformation and expansion in Iberia....
Back to Newsroom