Staysure Selects NiCE to Deliver Seamless Insurance Experiences for the Modern Traveler with CXone Mpower

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NiCE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that Staysure, the UK’s leading travel insurance provider, is accelerating its mission to become Europe’s largest travel insurer by transforming its customer service operations with NiCE’s AI-driven platform, CXone Mpower. This deployment reinforces Staysure's commitment to delivering seamless, personalized, and trustworthy digital travel insurance experiences. CXone Mpower was chosen through a competitive tender process for its ability to fast-track digital transformation and deliver a modern, AI-powered customer experience.

CXone Mpower enables Staysure to seamlessly integrate digital channels, including WhatsApp, SMS, and chat, alongside voice, delivering a truly fluid omnichannel experience that bridges online and offline interactions while elevating digital engagement. CXone Mpower’s Copilot and Expert capabilities will also provide real-time, AI-driven support to Staysure’s exceptional human service team, centralizing the organization’s knowledge base through CXone Mpower Expert and delivering intelligent guidance at every interaction with CXone Mpower Copilot. This unified, platform approach will help Staysure’s agents navigate the complexities of travel insurance, from diverse policies and healthcare nuances to individual customer needs. As a result, Staysure can accelerate agent training, reduce onboarding time, and consistently deliver higher-quality service through the power of AI and automation.

Commenting on the announcement Alistair Hadfield, COO, Staysure. “In today’s digital-first world, NiCE’s CXone Mpower platform provides the flexibility and scalability essential for fuelling our growth, while cultivating a culture of continuous improvement. Its advanced AI ensures we’re not just meeting today’s digital demands but are also prepared for the evolving needs of the travelers of tomorrow by providing true end-to-end automation.”

“CXone Mpower positions Staysure to scale efficiently and seize emerging opportunities within the European travel insurance market,” said Darren Rushworth, President, NiCE International. “By adopting NiCE’s AI platform for its customer service operations, Staysure is not only meeting the evolving demands of travelers today but can set new standards for service excellence in the future, leveraging cutting-edge capabilities. We also extend our gratitude to our partners at SVL, whose collaboration and expertise supported Staysure in progressing through the ambitious process.”

To further enhance service quality, Staysure is also leveraging NiCE’s AI-powered automation for Quality Management and sentiment analysis. By automatically reviewing 100% of customer interactions, Staysure gains critical insights into customer sentiment, call drivers, and service performance. This data-driven approach streamlines both compliance and complaints.

