Momentus Receives Milestone Payments for Successful Execution of DARPA Contract For Assembly of Large Structures in Space

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a U.S. commercial space company offering satellite buses, technologies, transportation, and other in-space infrastructure services, has been successfully executing Phase 3 of a contract from a U.S. Department of Defense organization, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), to conduct an on-orbit demonstration of the assembly of large scale structures. The mission will launch on an upcoming SpaceX Transporter rideshare mission scheduled for launch no earlier than February 2026.

Redefining what’s possible in orbit—Momentus and DARPA bring space construction to life. Share

Momentus recently completed several contract milestones, including the Preliminary Design Review (PDR) phase, of the DARPA Novel Orbital and Moon Manufacturing, Materials, and Mass-efficient Design (NOM4D) program and has received about $1.2M in milestone payments since March 2025.

Momentus is under contract to provide full-service support to the DARPA NOM4D program, including arranging launch services, payload integration, and on-orbit hosting of the payload for a complex in-space assembly mission. The in-space assembly will be conducted on the Momentus Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle (OSV). The purpose of this effort is to validate the functionality, performance, and reliability of the in-space assembly payload in the LEO space environment. Momentus was awarded the initial NOM4D contract in April 2024 and work under the current phase of the contract is scheduled to continue through June 2025.

“We’re very happy to be supporting DARPA on this cutting-edge program and pleased to be playing a key role in executing this exciting demonstration of in-space assembly,” said Momentus Chief Executive Officer John Rood. “Cost-effective assembly of structures in space has the potential to transform how we operate in space, enabling less complex and cost-effective structures like large communications antennas, hubs for orbital manufacturing of advanced materials and potentially products like semi-conductors, and other systems.”

This mission marks Momentus’ fourth Vigoride mission and first mission supporting DARPA. During the mission, Momentus will support additional Government and commercial transportation and hosted payload customers utilizing its Vigoride 7 OSV. Due to significant demand, we are actively planning our next mission, Vigoride 8. Government and commercial customers interested in utilizing the ability of the Vigoride vehicle to cost-effectively launch and deliver microsatellites up to 200 kg and cube sats, provide average power up to 1kW, and deploy or operate hosted payloads in LEO orbits are encouraged to contact the Momentus Commercial team at sales@momentusspace.com while booking opportunities remain open.

About Momentus

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company offering satellites, satellite components, and in-space transportation and infrastructure services. The Company offers satellites to support government and commercial customers for missions like communications, missile tracking, and cutting-edge science missions. In its transportation and infrastructure services business, Momentus aims to enable new ways of operating in space for orbital logistics with its Vigoride orbital service vehicle, which utilizes a modular system to customize the vehicle to meet the specific mission requirements of our customers. Momentus offers services such as hosted payloads, support for in-space assembly, on-orbit servicing and refueling, and transportation of satellites to specific orbits.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements which may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected filing of the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and its management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Momentus’ control. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company on April 9, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Commission, accessible on the Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.momentus.space. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.