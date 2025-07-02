L&T Technology Services Chosen by TRATON GROUP as Strategic Engineering Partner in Global R&D Transformation

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden & BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L&T Technology Services (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), today announced that it has been chosen by the TRATON GROUP, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of commercial vehicles, as a strategic engineering partner. This collaboration in LTTS’ Mobility segment will support TRATON’s roadmap to build a unified, future-ready product-development platform that delivers scale, speed, and sustainable mobility solutions worldwide.

TRATON is reshaping its global R&D ecosystem to unlock cross-brand synergies while expanding the share of battery-electric vehicles in line with its 2029 profitability and sustainability targets. LTTS’ selection will see the company provide engineering support, from mechanical and software engineering to digital systems integration - across key development hubs in Sweden, Germany, the United States, Poland, and India.

The collaboration positions LTTS to deepen existing workstreams and pursue new programs across TRATON’s brands, spanning software-defined vehicle architectures, electrified powertrains, autonomous & ADAS feature development, and advanced digital engineering toolchains. These capabilities align with LTTS’ Mobility charter, leveraging its expertise in engineering intelligent and sustainable solutions to create safer, smarter, and more personalized mobility experiences for a global clientele.

Alind Saxena, Executive Director & President - Mobility & Tech at L&T Technology Services, said, “Being selected by TRATON GROUP is a testament to LTTS’ leadership in next-generation Mobility engineering. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that align with TRATON’s vision of sustainable and intelligent transportation. With our proven track record in engineering transformation, we are excited to help TRATON achieve its ambitious goals of electrification, autonomy, and digital innovation while redefining the future of commercial mobility.”

About TRATON GROUP

With its four brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, the TRATON GROUP is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of commercial vehicles. The portfolio consists of trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles, as well as the sale of spare parts and customer services. In addition, the TRATON GROUP offers a broad range of financial services to its customers. “Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.”: this intention underlines the Company’s ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group’s commercial growth.

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is a global leader in engineering and technology services. A listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), we offer design, development, testing, and sustenance services across products and processes.

Purposeful. Agile. Innovation. is how we drive growth across the Mobility, Sustainability and Tech segments. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 top ER&D companies across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 24,250 employees across 23 global design centers, 30 global sales offices, and 108 innovation labs, as of March 31, 2025.

For more information, please visit https://www.LTTS.com/