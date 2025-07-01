Vitol and Breakwall Capital LP Announce the Formation of Valor Mining Credit Partners, L.P.

NEW YORK & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vitol, a leader in energy and commodities, and Breakwall Capital (“Breakwall”), a credit investment firm that services the energy industry, announced today the formation of Valor Mining Credit Partners, L.P. (“VMP” or the “Partnership”).

VMP will seek to make structured credit investments in mining companies in the Americas. It will primarily target event-driven financing opportunities focused on debt refinancing, acquisition funding, and development capital, providing companies with flexible solutions to accelerate growth and drive shareholder value.

VMP will be managed by Breakwall, which has an established track record of successfully investing credit capital across all aspects of energy and energy-adjacent value chains and of facilitating the growth and improvement of conventional, renewable, and “next generation” energy companies. This is the second energy credit focused partnership between Vitol and Breakwall. Valor Upstream Credit Partners, L.P. (“VCP”), which is focused on North American upstream oil and gas credit investments, has made over $1 billion in commitments since its launch in June 2023.

Christopher Abbate, Jamie Brodsky, and Daniel Flannery, the Managing Partners of Breakwall, stated: “We are thrilled to partner with Vitol on this new investment strategy. The mining of natural resource deposits and raw materials is a critical, capital-intensive business, and a funding gap exists as the lending landscape is challenged by a lack of capital availability from banks and other direct lenders. We see a tremendous opportunity to bridge an unmet need in the marketplace by providing well-structured credit solutions, as we look to deploy innovative capital solutions across all facets of the energy value chain.”

Ben Marshall, Head of the Americas, Vitol, added: “With the launch of VMP we look forward to expanding our investments in the energy and mining sectors, in partnership with Breakwall. Vitol has long been committed to investing in solutions across the energy spectrum, from traditional solutions to renewables, and we are keen to deploy our capital across a range of opportunities.”

Vinson & Elkins LLP served as legal counsel to Vitol and Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to Breakwall on the formation of VMP.

About Vitol

Vitol is a leader in energy and commodities. Vitol produces, manages and delivers energy and commodities, including metals, to consumers and industry worldwide. In addition to its primary business, trading, Vitol is invested in infrastructure globally, with $10+billion invested in long-term assets. Vitol’s customers include national oil companies, multinationals, leading industrial companies and utilities. Founded in Rotterdam in 1966, today Vitol serves its customers from some 40 offices worldwide. Revenues in 2024 were $331bn.

About Breakwall Capital

Breakwall Capital is a leading energy specialist focused on direct lending capital solutions to middle-market and developing energy companies. As an independent asset manager and employee-owned firm, Breakwall seeks to fill the gap that other financing providers appear reluctant to service. Breakwall is led by Christopher Abbate, Jamie Brodsky, and Daniel Flannery and since 2014, the Breakwall team has built a credit investment franchise that focuses exclusively on energy credit. During its 10-year history, the team has committed over $6 billion to energy and energy-related companies or projects across more than 60 transactions. Breakwall is headquartered in New York with offices in Texas and Rhode Island. For more information, please visit Breakwall’s website at www.breakwallcap.com