VulnCheck Launches Integration with ThreatQuotient, a Securonix Company, to Help Defenders Prioritize Remediation with Powerful Threat & Exploit Intelligence Solution

VulnCheck, the exploit intelligence company, today announced the launch of the VulnCheck Community Data Feed (CDF) in the ThreatQuotient Marketplace. The combined solution integrates VulnCheck's API into ThreatQuotient's ThreatQ Platform, enabling security teams to prioritize vulnerability remediation with greater scale, speed and precision.

According to VulnCheck research, threat actors now exploit over a quarter of vulnerabilities (28.3%) within a day of CVE disclosure, marking an unprecedented pace. The VulnCheck-ThreatQ integration helps ThreatQuotient customers address these vulnerabilities faster by delivering timely updates on known exploited vulnerabilities (KEVs), potential attack vectors, and threat actor activities. This powerful combination of exploit and threat intelligence provides an early warning system that helps security analysts stay ahead of attacks.

“The fight against vulnerability exploitation is no easy feat. Timely intelligence is the difference between quick and effective threat response and an organization’s most vulnerable data falling into the hands of a cybercriminal,” said Anthony Bettini, CEO and Founder of VulnCheck. “VulnCheck’s CDF integration with the ThreatQ platform increases access to the comprehensive vulnerability intelligence security teams need to protect their organization from threats.”

VulnCheck delivers the most comprehensive, real-time exploit and vulnerability intelligence, including KEVs, proof-of-concept exploits and weaponization details, autonomously collected at the time of disclosure. Powered by a continuously updated intelligence feed sourced from nearly 500 unique channels and more than 400 million records across the entire CVE landscape, VulnCheck offers unparalleled visibility into active and emerging threats. Its community feed is designed for seamless integration into security workflows and products.

The integration provides the following feeds into the ThreatQ platform:

VulnCheck Exploits - ingests exploited vulnerability data from VulnCheck’s exploits index.

- ingests exploited vulnerability data from VulnCheck’s exploits index. VulnCheck Threat Actors - ingests vulnerability data associated with threat actors from VulnCheck’s threat-actors index.

- ingests vulnerability data associated with threat actors from VulnCheck’s threat-actors index. VulnCheck Vulnerabilities - ingests vulnerability data from VulnCheck’s vulncheck-nvd2 index.

For more information about VulnCheck and its intelligence services, visit https://vulncheck.com/.

