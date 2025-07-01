Momentus and Orbit Fab Partner to Advance Space Servicing with Podracer and RAFTI Demonstration Flight

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS), a leading U.S. commercial space company specializing in satellite solutions, transportation, and in-space infrastructure, has signed a contract with Orbit Fab to provide hosted payload services for the on-orbit demonstration of Podracer, a space domain awareness payload, and the Rapidly Attachable Fluid Transfer Interface (RAFTI). The mission is scheduled to launch no earlier than February 2026 aboard a SpaceX Transporter rideshare mission.

Funded by the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), Podracer will conduct a flight demonstration of infrared imaging sensors, image processing technology, and a control module to enhance space domain awareness aboard the Vigoride 7 orbital service vehicle (OSV). Podracer will also be used as part of a rendezvous and proximity operations (RPO) demonstration mission that Momentus plans to conduct during the Vigoride 7 mission using a system developed by Momentus.

Through Vigoride’s communications and data transfer systems, Orbit Fab will operate the Podracer payload remotely from its Mission Operations Center in Colorado, ensuring real-time control and monitoring of the hosted payload mission.

During the Vigoride 7 mission, Momentus and Orbit Fab plan to conduct the first flight demonstration of a hydrazine compatible, Space Systems Command approved RAFTI. Orbit Fab’s advanced refueling interface is designed to extend the operational lifespan of satellites, by enabling spacecraft docking and refueling, thereby eliminating the current limitations imposed by onboard fuel reserves. This advancement is expected to significantly reduce costs and improve operational flexibility for satellite operators by mitigating mission constraints caused by fuel shortages.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Orbit Fab to demonstrate the Podracer and RAFTI payloads to continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in space servicing and space domain awareness,” said Momentus CEO John Rood. “The new contract with Orbit Fab adds another advanced technology payload to what will be an exciting mission early next year in which Momentus will support several cutting-edge payloads from the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, AFRL, and innovative early-stage space companies.”

"We’re excited to be working with Momentus as we advance the future of in-space mobility and dynamic space operations,” said Dr. Melissa Sampson, Vice President of Business Development, at Orbit Fab. “Our collaboration underscores the critical role of on-orbit refueling for increasing satellite maneuverability and mission life. Together, we're pushing the boundaries of space technology and enabling a more agile and sustainable infrastructure in orbit.”

This launch marks Momentus’ fourth Vigoride mission and its first collaboration with Orbit Fab. In addition to Podracer, Momentus will provide transportation and hosted payload support during the Vigoride 7 mission for several additional commercial and U.S. government customers, including the U.S. Defense Department.

As demand for Vigoride missions continues to grow, Momentus is actively planning a follow up mission using its Vigoride 8 OSV. Government and commercial customers interested in launching microsatellites up to 200 kg, cubesats, and hosted payloads in LEO are encouraged to contact the Momentus Commercial Team at sales@momentusspace.com for booking opportunities while space remains available.

About Momentus

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company offering satellites, satellite components, and in-space transportation and infrastructure services. The Company offers satellites to support government and commercial customers for missions like communications, missile tracking, and cutting-edge science missions. Momentus offers services such as hosted payloads, support for in-space assembly, on-orbit servicing and refueling, and transportation of satellites to specific orbits.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements which may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected filing of the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and its management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Momentus’ control. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company on April 9, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Commission, accessible on the Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.momentus.space. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.