AFX Research and Sekady Announce Integration to Streamline Title Updates for Construction Draws

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AFX Research, a national provider of same-day title update reports, has announced a new integration with Sekady, a construction finance technology platform serving lenders, builders, fund control providers, and title companies. This partnership embeds AFX’s accurate, up-to-date title data directly into Sekady’s workflow—making it faster and easier for lenders to manage draw disbursements with built-in title due diligence.

“By integrating with Sekady, we’re giving lenders same-day access to reliable title data—right inside the draw process. It’s all about helping them fund with confidence, and without friction.” —Meghan Askin, Director of Lending Services, AFX Research Share

With the AFX integration now live, Sekady users can:

Access title update reports at the click of a button

Set updates to run on-demand or automatically with each draw

Retrieve same-day title updates—directly within your workflow

“Sekady’s integration with AFX is another step in our mission to help lenders eliminate friction, reduce risk, and streamline processes from end to end,” said Thayne Boren, President of Sekady.

AFX title update reports provide same-day insights into ownership, deed history, liens, judgments, mortgages, and tax status—from the current owner forward—empowering construction lenders with the information they need to fund safely and confidently. Reports are available nationwide at a flat rate and are tailored for use in draw workflows, servicing, underwriting, and pre-default scenarios.

“By integrating with Sekady, we’re giving lenders same-day access to reliable title data—right inside the draw process. It’s all about helping them fund with confidence, and without friction,” said Meghan Askin, Director of Lending Services at AFX Research.

Key Benefits of the Integration:

Same-day title updates with nationwide coverage

Built-in ordering through Sekady’s construction draw platform

Actionable property insights without switching systems

Stronger risk controls, faster disbursements, fewer surprises

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment between AFX and Sekady to empower the construction finance ecosystem with smarter, more connected solutions—from project start to finish.

About AFX Research

AFX Research delivers flat-rate, same-day title update reports nationwide. Used by mortgage lenders, banks, credit unions, and private credit firms, AFX reports support underwriting, loan modifications, draw funding, and pre-foreclosure decisions. AFX is trusted by federal agencies and integrated with leading lending platforms to provide fast, accurate title clarity where and when it’s needed most.

About Sekady

Sekady connects construction through technology. The platform offers intuitive, end-to-end solutions for draw inspections, digital payments, fund control, and construction disbursement management. Working with lenders, builders, title professionals, and fund control companies, Sekady streamlines communication and empowers better financial outcomes across the construction lifecycle.