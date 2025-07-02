Idomoo Announces Launch of AI Video Ads, Powering Video Advertising at Scale

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Idomoo, the leader in next gen video, today announced the launch of AI Video Ads, the latest innovation in automated video creation from its revolutionary Lucas AI Video Creator. Built specifically for the needs of advertisers, it allows anyone to instantly generate branded, conversion-optimized video ads with a simple prompt.

Lucas produces these videos in common ad formats and durations for seamless campaign deployment across platforms. This means brands can dramatically scale their video ads with dynamic content targeted for every audience segment.

“Lucas is changing the game for video advertising,” said Yotam Ben Ami, Idomoo CMO. “With Lucas AI Video Ads, you don’t need an agency or specialized in-house teams to launch high-performing video ad campaigns. For enterprises, this represents massive cost savings, and for smaller companies, it enables them to enter the world of video advertising, which may have been too costly or complex for them to play in before.”

This kind of tech is already in high demand. According to the 2025 State of Video Technology report, 74% of employees and business owners would start or increase their video advertising if they had access to an AI like Lucas. That jumps to 86% for business executives.

AI Video Ads are fully customizable, with features like editable voiceovers, avatars and interactive CTAs. Users can generate videos from a prompt, document, webpage or content library — including one-pagers, product catalogs and sales decks — and easily scale output with automatic versioning for length, language and more.

The entire process runs on Idomoo’s enterprise-grade Next Generation Video Platform, supporting the highest standards of security, data privacy and real-time video generation.

Lucas has already generated videos for a range of use cases, ranging from marketing to employee training to sales enablement and beyond.

As more brands embrace AI to keep up with consumer demand for video, Idomoo’s solution stands out by making the process fast, scalable and reliable. Learn more or try the demo at www.idomoo.com.

About Idomoo

Idomoo’s Next Generation Video Platform empowers the world’s leading enterprises to transform their CX with personalized, AI-driven and interactive video at scale. With Lucas AI Video Creator, brands can create videos in minutes from simple prompts, slashing production costs. And Next Gen Videos are dynamic, leveraging hyper-personalization and real-time live data to maximize relevance and conversions. Idomoo delivers unmatched ROI for market leaders like Activision, Chase, Google, Vodafone, SelectHealth, Oracle and American Airlines. Learn more at www.idomoo.com.