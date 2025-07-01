Get in, Beauty Lovers: Sephora Brings Shoppers Directly to Beauty Experts

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Sephora U.S. announced its first-ever “Delivered to Beauty” activation, in partnership with Lyft Media, designed to deliver beauty consumers in select cities across the U.S. to Sephora’s free-standing locations for the ultimate beauty offerings, expertise, and shopping experience. This activation is part of Sephora’s newest "Get Beauty from People Who Get Beauty" campaign, which champions the value of trusted and personalized expertise provided by Sephora for all beauty shoppers.

From July 7-10th, as many consumers are bombarded with endless product offers and speedy shipping promises, Sephora is flipping the script – literally shipping people to Sephora stores to connect beauty fans with trusted beauty experts and immerse themselves in the best of Sephora’s in-store offerings and prestige brands.

“We know that people today highly value in-person experiences when they’re shopping for prestige beauty. They’re looking for human connection and an expert-guided shopping journey, unique to their needs and goals. They want to discover something new, stay up to date on the latest products and trends, and most importantly have fun with beauty,” said Zena Arnold, Chief Marketing Officer, Sephora U.S. “This exciting partnership with Lyft – and our campaign at-large – celebrates the magic of the Sephora shopping experience, unlike any other, and all that our shoppers have come to know, love, and expect from us.”

"You know how sometimes you just want to go into the store, hold the products, wander the aisles, and see the offerings? People love to shop, and about 80% of all U.S. retail purchases still happen in brick-and-mortar stores. At Lyft, we want to connect people with the places they love, and our partnership with Sephora really leans into that,” said Suzie Reider, EVP of Lyft Media and Business. “It's a natural collaboration: a rider steps out of their Lyft, transported by a driver who knows their way around their communities, and enters Sephora's best-in-class shopping experience that offers expert guidance too.”

During the promotional period, beauty shoppers in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, and Seattle can be “Delivered to Beauty”, with Lyft ride credits ($20 off) to a participating store location. In collaboration with Lyft Media, select vehicles will be custom wrapped with Sephora branding, transforming the journey into an extension of the beauty experience itself. Agency partners for this activation included Digitas and Le Truc from Publicis Groupe.

Upon arrival in store, shoppers can receive expert guidance from Sephora Beauty Advisors, a personalized “skin scan,” plus exclusive product sampling and $10 off any order (over $50) at checkout.

About Sephora

Sephora is the world’s leading global prestige beauty retail brand. With 56,000 passionate employees operating in 35 markets, Sephora connects customers and beauty brands within the world’s most trusted and dynamic beauty community. We serve a highly engaged community of hundreds of millions of beauty followers across our global omnichannel network of more than 3,200 stores and iconic flagships, and our e-commerce and digital platforms, offering personalized and immersive seamless experiences across every touchpoint. With our curation of more than 500 brands and our own label, Sephora Collection, we offer the most unique and diverse range of prestige beauty products, tailored to our customers’ needs from fragrance to make-up, haircare, skincare and beyond, as we constantly reimagine the world of prestige beauty.

Since our inception in 1969 in Limoges, France, and as part of the LVMH Group since 1997, we have been disrupting the prestige beauty retail industry. Today, we continue to break with convention to drive our mission: champion a world of inspiration and inclusion where everyone can celebrate their beauty.

About Lyft Media

Brands and agencies can partner with Lyft across a broad range of digital and out-of-home advertising solutions including in-app ads and on-street bikeshare stations. Lyft Media’s digital offerings are available in the app nationally and include formats such as video and poster units, complemented by robust first and third-party targeting and measurement capabilities.

About Digitas

Digitas is the Networked Experience Agency, built on the vision that we create magnetic experiences that earn the right for brands to exist in human networks. Today, and tomorrow. We deliver Networked Experiences by leveraging comprehensive data, technology, creative, media and strategy capabilities. Digitas delivers ambitious outcomes via unique solutions that include Creative Experiences, Integrated Media, Addressable Relationships, Social Marketing and Total Commerce. Celebrated by Ad Age as Data and Insights Agency of the Year, U.S Campaign’s Brand Experience Agency of the Year, Media Network of the Year and celebrated by Forrester and Gartner, Digitas serves the world’s leading brands through a global network comprised of more than 5,500 employees across over 65 offices in 43 countries.