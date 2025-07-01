IKS Health Announces Transformational Partnership with Western Washington Medical Group through Strategic Investment in Managed Service Organization

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IKS Health, a global leader in care enablement solutions supporting clinicians, staff and patients throughout the care journey, is pleased to announce a transformative expansion of its partnership with Western Washington Medical Group (WWMG), a leading independent multispecialty healthcare organization in Washington state.

“This strategic partnership with IKS Health will create transformational value for WWMG with a self-sustaining model for independent medicine benefitting clinicians, patients and the communities that we serve," David Russian, M.D., CEO of WWMG. Share

IKS Health will make a strategic investment in a newly established management services organization (MSO) that will oversee all nonclinical operations of WWMG, including revenue cycle management, clinical documentation, HR, IT and finance. The clinical operations will continue to reside within WWMG, allowing for a clear separation of clinical and administrative functions.

As part of this expanded partnership, IKS Health will support WWMG through the newly formed MSO, helping the medical group improve performance across both fee-for-service and value-based care models. By addressing key administrative and operational functions, IKS will position WWMG to better manage risk-based populations, reduce friction in care delivery and improve financial sustainability and patient outcomes.

This support will be powered by IKS Health’s comprehensive, AI-enabled care enablement platform. WWMG will gain access to advanced revenue cycle management, clinical documentation through the Scribble Suite’s ambient scribing solution and a patient engagement hub driven by a patent-pending AI algorithm that predicts and reduces no-shows while improving communication across the care journey. Additional services include chart reviews, document management and care coordination.

“Our work with IKS Health has resulted in streamlined operations and increased efficiencies, leading us to expand our partnership and further position us for growth and, most importantly, for providing excellent patient care,” said David Russian, M.D., CEO of Western Washington Medical Group. “This strategic partnership with IKS Health will create transformational value for WWMG with a self-sustaining model for independent medicine that benefits all stakeholders — clinicians, patients and the communities that we serve.”

“Our initial investment of substantial capital into the MSO reflects our strong conviction in the long-term potential of this partnership,” said Joe Benardello, co-founder and chief growth officer at IKS Health. “The investment will be used to grow WWMG’s physician base and expand its primary care capacity. When combined with the operational efficiencies driven by the IKS Health platform, it lays the foundation for scalable and sustainable growth.”

“This partnership marks a pivotal step in IKS’s journey to lead the strategic transformation of healthcare,” said Sachin K. Gupta, founder and CEO of IKS Health. “It moves us meaningfully up the value chain, well beyond commoditized point solutions, and creates a scalable and replicable path to growth. By enabling a sustainable model for physician aggregation that delivers on the quadruple aim, we’re not only unlocking two powerful pools of economic value (revenue from the IKS platform and long term value from the MSO growth) — we’re also deepening the moat around our Care Enablement Platform and reinforcing our long-term relevance in an increasingly dynamic healthcare landscape.”

About Western Washington Medical Group

Western Washington Medical Group (WWMG) is a team of over 100 providers in 20+ specialty areas serving patients and their families in the north Puget Sound region of Washington State. Their providers are owners of the company, and they live and work in the communities that they serve. For over 30 years, it’s been WWMG’s mission to provide clinicians the freedom to practice medicine with compassion, in the best interest of their patients and community. Learn more at www.wwmedgroup.com.

About IKS Health

IKS Health takes on the chores of healthcare — spanning administrative, clinical, and operational burdens — so that clinicians can focus on their core purpose: delivering great care. Combining pragmatic technology and dedicated experts, IKS Health enables stronger, financially sustainable enterprises. IKS Health’s Care Enablement Platform delivers data-driven value and expertise across the care journey, and IKS Health is a partner for clinician enterprises looking to effectively scale, improve quality, and achieve cost savings through forward-thinking solutions. Founded in 2006, IKS Health’s global workforce supports large health systems across the United States. For more information on IKS Health and its solutions, please visit ikshealth.com.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited is listed on National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited (BSE). {Scrip codes: NSE - IKS and BSE - 544309}.