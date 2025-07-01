Harbor Logistics and A&R Bulk-Pak Combine to Provide Comprehensive Warehousing, Transportation, Transloading, and Brokerage Services to the Southeast USA

CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harbor Logistics and A&R Bulk-Pak, both portfolio companies of NOVA Infrastructure, today announced a strategic combination to expand their service offerings by delivering end-to-end logistics solutions to companies across the Southeast U.S. and beyond. The integrated entity, which employs more than 300 people and maintains well over 1,000,000 square feet of warehouse space near the Port of Charleston, offers unmatched flexibility and efficiency and will drive innovation in sustainability, safety and digital supply chain management, further strengthening its market leadership.

“By bringing together Harbor Logistics’ expertise in transportation and warehousing with A&R Bulk-Pak’s industry-leading packaging and bulk handling capabilities, we are creating a powerhouse logistics partner." Share

The Harbor Logistics name will remain as the brand for the merged company, and a new logo and revamped website have been launched.

Customers of the new Harbor Logistics, which include importers, exporters and manufacturers, will benefit from a seamless, single-source solution for moving, storing and managing goods through every stage of the supply chain. They will also benefit from the broad supply chain expertise of the company’s new executive team, led by CEO Kevin Shuba and supported by CFO Jason Starnes.

“This is a pivotal moment for our customers and our teams,” said Shuba. “By bringing together Harbor Logistics’ expertise in transportation and warehousing with A&R Bulk-Pak’s industry-leading packaging and bulk handling capabilities, we are creating a powerhouse logistics partner. Our expanded geographic footprint and enhanced service offering will help customers streamline operations, reduce costs and achieve new levels of supply chain performance.”

Shuba, who has recently advised several companies in the supply chain sector, previously led rail and real estate focused OmniTRAX and pallet pooler CHEP. A graduate of the U.S. Military Academy, he has more than 35 years of experience in the logistics field.

Starnes comes to Harbor Logistics from asphalt marketing and logistics company Associated Asphalt, where he was CFO. An MBA graduate of Rice University with an undergraduate degree from Texas A&M, he also brings investment banking experience to the company.

“It’s an exciting time to be joining Harbor Logistics, which has a solid roadmap of strategic expansions and a strong financial backer. I’m looking forward to supporting Kevin and the team in delivering substantial returns for all of our stakeholders,” said Starnes.

For more information about the expanded services and locations, please visit www.harborlogistics.com.

About Harbor Logistics

Founded by NOVA Infrastructure and based in Charleston, S.C., Harbor Logistics is a diversified logistics company. Currently, Harbor provides transportation, truck/rail transload and warehousing services in Charleston to a wide range of industrial and commercial counterparties. As the largest drayage provider and one of the largest warehouse providers in Charleston, Harbor offers supply chain capacity via an asset-based model that provides a tailored customer experience. Growth-focused, the Harbor team is dedicated to exceeding expectations, working with like-minded partners and ethical decision making.

About A&R Bulk-Pak

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Moncks Corner, South Carolina, A&R Bulk-Pak is a leading contract packaging, warehousing and supply chain logistics company serving highly reputable petrochemical production and trading companies throughout North America. A&R prides itself on our unwavering attention to detail, attentiveness to safety and reliability and personalized engagements.

About NOVA Infrastructure

Founded in 2018, NOVA Infrastructure is a value-added, middle market infrastructure investment firm focused on North America. NOVA seeks to make investments which pair the downside protection features of the infrastructure asset class with operationally focused, value-added upside strategies. NOVA targets investments in transportation, environmental services, energy / energy transition, and digital infrastructure sectors.