Mediacom Communications and Paramount Global Announce Distribution Agreement

MEDIACOM PARK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) and Mediacom today announced the renewal of their comprehensive distribution agreements to continue providing Paramount's leading portfolio of broadcast, entertainment, news, and sports brands across Mediacom markets.

The multi-year agreements extend Mediacom’s carriage of Paramount’s premier networks, including CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Paramount Network. As part of the renewal, Mediacom can now make the Paramount+ Premium plan available to qualifying Mediacom customers.

“We are pleased to strengthen our valued long-term partnership with Mediacom,” said Ray Hopkins, President of Paramount U.S. Distribution. “With this renewed agreement, we look forward to bringing audiences greater flexibility and expanded access to the best in news, sports and entertainment from our powerhouse portfolio of popular brands.”

“As the industry continues to evolve, Mediacom is pleased to announce our multi-year renewal agreement with Paramount. This agreement allows us to offer our linear TV service along with streaming options giving our customers more choices. Combined with Mediacom’s internet, video, phone, mobile and security, we are delighted to be the “one stop” shop for today’s digital home,” said Italia Commisso Weinand, EVP Programming & Human Resources, Mediacom Communications.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

ABOUT PARAMOUNT

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) is a leading global media, streaming and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount's portfolio includes CBS, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+ and Pluto TV. Paramount holds one of the industry's most extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, the company provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution, and advertising solutions.

For more information about Paramount, please visit www.paramount.com and follow @ParamountCo on social platforms.

ABOUT MEDIACOM COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom offers high-speed data, video, phone, and mobile services to over 3 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable.com.