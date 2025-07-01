Javara, Cape Fear Valley Health Announce Partnership to Expand Point of Care Clinical Trial Access

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dedicated to expanding clinical trial access through collaboration with community-based healthcare systems, Javara today announced a new strategic partnership with Cape Fear Valley Health. Leveraging Javara’s integrated teams and infrastructure, Cape Fear Valley Health — North Carolina’s 8th largest health system — will now offer clinical trial opportunities to their diverse patient population in Fayetteville, North Carolina and the surrounding areas.

A multi-specialty health system with eight hospitals, an emerging medical school in partnership with Methodist University, and over 1,000 physicians, Cape Fear Valley Health currently serves eight counties in the southeastern portion of the state. Javara will employ and embed experienced clinical research staff within Cape Fear Valley Health clinics to work alongside their physicians and medical teams to scale trial operations and provide personalized care for patients electing to participate in clinical research.

“Cape Fear Valley’s presence across North Carolina is vast. Their facilities and patient reach offer an unparalleled opportunity to improve population health through access to clinical trial participation,” said Javara Founder and CEO Jennifer Byrne. “Through this partnership, we are driving forward a more inclusive clinical trial landscape — delivering access where it's needed most in the greater Fayetteville area and strengthening research efforts in oncology and beyond.”

With prior research experience, Cape Fear Valley Health is perfectly positioned to maximize the impact of an integrated approach to trial delivery. Specialty and Therapeutic Capabilities will include Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Psychiatry, Pediatrics, Women’s Health and Family Health.

“This collaboration with Javara restores a critical pathway for patients in our community to access clinical trials,” said Cape Fear Valley Health Chief Medical Officer Samual Fleishman, MD. “Cape Fear Valley and Javara share a common goal to improve access to healthcare in underserved populations through clinical trials. This partnership enables us to again bring new interventions and cutting-edge treatments to our patients.”

About Javara

Javara, the leading Integrated Research Organization (IRO), partners with large healthcare organizations to deliver clinical trial access at the point of care through integrated research staff and infrastructure. The company’s access to broad diverse patient populations through their trusted physician ensures clinical trials are completed with high enrollment and retention for quality data delivery. Javara’s centralized resources and standardized operations provide efficiencies for accelerated study start-up and quality outcomes, so fewer obstacles stand in the way of the product approval process. As pioneers of Clinical Research as a Care Option (CRAACO), Javara is transforming healthcare and changing lives by connecting the right patients to the right trials at the right time. For more information, visit javararesearch.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Cape Fear Valley Health System

Cape Fear Valley Health is a 1,000+ bed, 8-hospital regional health system, with more than 1 million inpatient and outpatient visits annually. A private not-for-profit organization with 8,000 employees and more than 1,000 providers on our medical staff, it includes Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Highsmith-Rainey Specialty Hospital, Cape Fear Valley Rehabilitation Center, Behavioral Health Care, Bladen County Hospital, Hoke Hospital, Health Pavilion North, Health Pavilion Hoke, Central Harnett Hospital and Betsy Johnson Hospital. For more information, visit capefearvalley.com.