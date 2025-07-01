Uber Eats Expands Partnerships with Beloved Local Grocers

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uber Eats (NYSE:UBER) is making it even easier for customers to access fresh groceries from their favorite local and regional stores. Uber Eats has recently expanded its grocery delivery service to include new partnerships with the much-loved local brands Big Y and King Kullen in the Northeast, Superlo Foods, Lunds & Byerlys, and Foxtrot in the Midwest and Texas, and Vallarta Supermarkets in California.

This expansion reinforces Uber Eats’ commitment to growing its grocery category with beloved regional retailers, ensuring customers across the U.S. have access to the products they know and love with the convenience of on-demand delivery.

The latest additions build on Uber Eats’ momentum in the grocery space, complementing the platform’s national partnerships with leading grocery groups while catering to regional preferences and tastes.

Each of these retailers brings something unique to their communities, including Big Y’s commitment to fostering community growth through partnering with local growers and manufacturers, Foxtrot’s modern take on convenience store essentials, King Kullen's legacy as the nation's first supermarket, Lunds & Byerlys’ reputation in premium groceries, Superlo Foods’ daily cut Certified Angus Bees and Vallarta Supermarkets’ extensive selection of Latin American products.

For grocers looking to seamlessly offer delivery to their areas with Uber Eats, a smooth onboarding process is key. “Uber has been absolutely fantastic to work with,” said James Randall, Officer of Memphis-based Superlo Foods. “Working through integrations can be difficult, but they meet you where you are, and have the flexibility to adapt to you.”

Expanding Uber’s Regional Footprint

“Our goal is to provide customers with an unparalleled selection of grocery options, from national brands to the local retailers they trust most,” said Hashim Amin, Head of Grocery & Retail for North America at Uber. “With this latest expansion, we’re deepening our investment in regional grocery partners and making it easier than ever for customers to get their grocery shopping done from the comfort of their homes. We’re excited to continue building on this momentum throughout the year.”

Uber Eats has seen significant growth in its grocery division, with consumer demand for grocery delivery continuing to rise. The addition of these new regional grocers strengthens Uber Eats’ position as a leading marketplace for grocery delivery, providing seamless integration for customers, efficient fulfillment for retailers, and access to real-time tracking for orders.

Uber Eats’ grocery expansion aligns with its broader mission to provide convenience at scale, helping customers access the best of their neighborhoods with the tap of a button. By integrating regional favorites into the platform, Uber Eats is responding to growing consumer preference for local and specialty grocery options alongside national brands.

These new grocers are now live on the Uber Eats app, joining regional retailers including Meijer, The Fresh Market, Cub Foods, Giant Eagle, H Mart, Lowes Foods, Morton Williams, Save Mart Supermarkets, Stew Leonards, Weis Markets and more. For more information on Uber Eats grocery offerings and participating stores, visit the Uber Eats app.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 61 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.