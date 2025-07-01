Later Builds Social Creator Commerce and Revenue Opportunities with Domo

SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced that influencer platform Later is using Domo’s AI and data platform to collect, visualize, and scale its data to drive decisions and accelerate its leadership in the retail and marketing space.

“We’re thrilled that Later chose Domo to support the organization and its thousands of creators and influencers with the data and insights they need to drive revenue opportunities.” - Mark Maughan, chief operating officer at Domo Share

Later is an influencer platform that helps everyday creators earn real income by connecting them with top retailers and brand campaigns. In 2022, the company experienced a wave of explosive growth, becoming the platform of choice for brands and influencers. As thousands of new creators joined the platform, Later found itself with more data than it could handle. It struggled to manage this explosive growth in data, while also needing to provide insights to its social media creator network more effectively.

With Domo’s AI and data products platform, Later has been able to capture the volume and complexity of its data, using data and Domo to support its creators in selling and earning more. Creators are earning revenue faster as Domo helps Later identify and map how its 750 most successful creators use the Later platform and establish a “golden path” to success. With these unlocked insights, Later now provides creators with the insights and actions they can take to make the most of their experience on Later, increasing engagement while delivering more value to brand partners.

“Domo is literally at every level of our business, and it has really created a data-driven culture here,” said Emily Sutton, chief of staff at Later. “Not only are we looking at it from a C-suite perspective, but people at all levels are using Domo daily to drive decision-making for the business.”

As it continues to grow and expand, Later is looking at its potential to rival paid search and social with the same level of simplicity and data. Instead of viewing influencer marketing as a top-of-funnel way to drive brand awareness, Later is utilizing Domo’s platform to help brands understand how creators can drive revenue.

“With the rapid expansion and use of social platforms, Later has captured the power of data so that its creators can grow and scale efficiently in the fast-paced retail and marketing space,” said Mark Maughan, chief operating officer at Domo. “We’re thrilled that Later chose Domo to support the organization and its thousands of creators and influencers with the data and insights they need to drive revenue opportunities.”

About Later

Later is the leader in data-driven influencer marketing and social media management. Our integrated platform and services help enterprise brands and agencies turn creator partnerships into predictable revenue channels through proprietary insights from 200K+ high-affinity creators and billions of social interactions. We deliver unmatched transparency and real-time performance data that shows the full-funnel impact of every campaign. Learn more at later.com.

About Domo

Domo is an AI and Data Products platform that helps companies of all sizes leverage data and AI to drive value in today’s data-driven world. Built around our customers’ preferred data foundation, powered by our award-winning Domo.AI solution, and enriched with our partner ecosystem, the Domo platform enables users to prepare, visualize, automate, distribute, and build end-to-end data products that provide solutions across the entire data journey. From hydrating your data foundation, to building fully embedded applications that can be shared with your employees and customers, to deploying AI models across a variety of providers, Domo gives users the ability to build data products that generate measurable value for the business.

