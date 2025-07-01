ValGenesis and CAI Partner to Advance AI-Enabled Digital Validation in Life Sciences

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ValGenesis, Inc., the global leader in digital validation lifecycle management, today announced a strategic partnership with CAI, a professional services firm specializing in accelerating operational readiness in mission-critical environments, to expand the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in life sciences validation.

Through the partnership, CAI will deliver implementation services for ValGenesis’ AI-enabled platform, helping life sciences companies modernize their validation processes, reduce manual effort, and improve compliance outcomes. This collaboration aims to provide more efficient tech transfer across sites and programs, turning validation from a bottleneck into a strategic advantage. ValGenesis’ Smart GxP™ Platform transforms how life sciences companies manage data, processes, and compliance. It bridges the gap between R&D, validation, and manufacturing, unifying validation and process development in a single, scalable, AI-enabled platform. By digitally connecting all stages of the product lifecycle, the platform supports a closed-loop feedback cycle from process development to commercial manufacturing.

“At CAI, we see digital validation not just as a tool for compliance—but as a catalyst for innovation and speed,” said Sheena Dempsey, CEO of CAI. “This partnership with ValGenesis allows us to help our life sciences clients turn regulatory requirements into strategic advantages. By integrating AI-enabled platforms with our elite field expertise, we’re enabling companies to get therapies to patients faster, smarter, and with greater confidence."

"ValGenesis is enabling faster market entry for vital therapies by transforming how life sciences companies approach validation," said Dr. Siva Samy, CEO and Chief Product Strategist at ValGenesis. "By partnering with CAI, we're ensuring that customers benefit not just from advanced technology, but from the expert services needed to implement and scale it successfully."

ABOUT CAI

CAI is a global professional services firm dedicated to the Life Sciences and Mission Critical industries. Since 1996, the company has been instrumental in bringing life-changing products to market for the most prominent businesses in regulated sectors. Their consistent growth stems from thousands of successful projects with hundreds of clients, all while remaining 100% employee-owned. This unique structure allows them to focus on superior client outcomes. The company actively shapes industry standards, contributing to rigorous guidelines through organizations like ASHRAE, ASTM, BCA, and ISPE. For more information, visit https://caiready.com/

ABOUT VALGENESIS INC.

ValGenesis is the creator of ValGenesis Smart GxP™, the life sciences industry’s first fully integrated, cloud-based, AI-enabled platform for end-to-end product lifecycle digitalization. Trusted by 30 of the world’s top 50 life sciences companies, our platform unifies intelligent, risk-based validation and process automation in a connected ecosystem—streamlining operations, driving compliance, and reducing risk. Purpose-built for life sciences, ValGenesis empowers global organizations to improve quality of life by accelerating the delivery of consistent, safer products. For more information, visit https://www.valgenesis.com/