Jurny and Visual Matrix Partner to Bring Fully Autonomous Guest Experience to More Than 300,000 Hotel Rooms Worldwide

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jurny, the leader in agentic AI for hospitality, today announced execution of an LOI with Visual Matrix, a top property management system (PMS) provider serving more than 3,000 hotels worldwide. Together, the companies will deliver a fully integrated guest experience platform designed to automate hotel operations at scale.

"Partnering with a brand like Jurny gives our customers access to some of the most advanced, real-time guest engagement tools available today, all with minimal lift and immediate impact,” said Patty Jefferson, Chief Development Officer at Visual Matrix Share

The new partnership and integration will unlock a powerful set of AI-driven tools—including contactless mobile check-in and checkout, real-time guest messaging, identity verification, and revenue-generating upsells—seamlessly embedded within the Visual Matrix PMS environment. Phase II will include use of Junry’s voice activated AI to bring further innovation and enhanced guest experiences.

“Partnering with a brand like Jurny gives our customers access to some of the most advanced, real-time guest engagement tools available today, all with minimal lift and immediate impact,” said Patty Jefferson, Chief Development Officer at Visual Matrix. “Hotels can now offer the speed, personalization, and polish of enterprise-scale operations on their own terms.”

As guest expectations rise and staffing challenges persist, this collaboration empowers hotels using the Visual Matrix PMS, a premium, high-touch service without expanding their teams. New capabilities like AI-powered inbox consolidation, website-integrated virtual concierge, and automated upgrade offers are designed to enhance personalization, reduce manual workload, and drive new revenue streams. With more than 300,000 rooms in reach, the partnership sets a new standard for what boutique and mid-market properties can deliver—instantly, intelligently, and at scale.

Unlike legacy systems that rely on static scripts or siloed tools, Jurny’s platform leverages next-generation agentic AI to act autonomously across the full guest journey. From responding to inquiries across multiple channels to executing backend tasks like identity verification and room upgrades, the system is built to handle complexity in real time. By embedding this capability directly into the Visual Matrix PMS, hotel teams can now operate smarter, faster, and with the confidence that every interaction meets today’s demand for immediacy and personalization.

“Partnering with Visual Matrix brings the scale and reach to deliver truly autonomous operations to thousands of hotels at once,” said Luca Zambello, Co-founder and CEO of Jurny. “Together, we’re creating infrastructure that allows hotel teams to move faster, reduce manual tasks, and elevate the guest experience using next-gen agentic AI NIA.”

This new offering, and fully integrated solution, is designed to streamline operations, increase revenue through automated upsells, and improve service quality by ensuring every guest interaction is fast, personalized, and consistent—without adding headcount. As staffing challenges persist and guest expectations continue to rise, this partnership equips hotels with the tools to deliver exceptional service at scale, around the clock.

About Jurny: Jurny is the leading hospitality technology company pioneering agentic AI solutions that transform how hospitality operations are managed and scaled. Powered by NIA, Jurny's flagship platform JurnyOS seamlessly integrates guest services, communication, reservation management, and business optimization into a single intelligent system. With a commitment to innovation, Jurny is reshaping the future of hospitality—making it smarter, faster, and more human.

About Visual Matrix: At Visual Matrix (Hospitality Operating Platform), we specialize in providing innovative solutions for managing all aspects of any property portfolio from PMS to Housekeeping and Maintenance. Our one-stop-shop platform helps more than 3,000 properties in 40+ countries worldwide with streamlining operations, automating tasks, and optimizing bottom lines, giving the property more time and resources to focus on giving their guests the best experience.