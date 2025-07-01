Trilegal employs Intapp Time to enhance timekeeping practices with AI-powered automation

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, capital markets, and legal firms, announces that law firm Trilegal is now live on Intapp Time. The firm is using Intapp Time to enhance its timekeeping practices and enable more efficient work processes for its professionals.

Leading change

As one of the leading law firms in India, Trilegal is committed to consistently enhancing client service excellence, attracting exceptional talent, and driving sustained firmwide growth. The firm takes a strategic and thoughtful approach to technology adoption, prioritizing transparent, rules-based systems that enable both the firm and its lawyers to operate more efficiently and profitably. Aligned with this commitment to innovation, Trilegal is automating and refining its timekeeping practices to improve data accuracy and better inform business decisions.

“Trilegal has been a pioneer in digital technologies, thanks to its significant strategic investments over the years,” said Avnish Kshatriya, Ph.D., Chief Digital Officer at Trilegal. “We have been focusing not only on adoption but also on setting industry benchmarks. Our commitment to offering our lawyers a superior user experience and data-driven insights and automation on cloud-native platforms is integral to our digital transformation roadmap. Intapp has proven to be a valued partner in our pursuit of technology-centric innovation in key business processes of the firm.”

“At Trilegal, we see technology as a critical enabler of legal service excellence,” said Nikhil Narendran, Partner - Technology, Media and Telecom, Trilegal. “Our objective has always been to equip our lawyers with tools that enhance efficiency, improve client satisfaction, and allow them to focus on high-value work. The adoption of Intapp Time reflects our continued focus on innovation — streamlining time capture, enhancing accuracy, and reinforcing the data insights that guide our strategic decisions.”

Enhancing timekeeping

Intapp Time is an efficient, intuitive solution that lets Trilegal’s partners and professionals accurately record and submit detailed accounts of time spent on each matter. With highly configurable templates and seamless integration with financial and practice management systems, teams can easily streamline timekeeping processes and increase timecard accuracy. Flexible timekeeping methods and Applied AI also help the firm’s professionals recreate their days, adhere to client requirements, and minimize missed and under-recorded effort.

Adopting a more user-friendly, compliance-forward approach to timekeeping removes friction from billing processes, reduces billing disputes, and increases both client satisfaction and the firm’s topline revenue. Advanced reporting and dashboards help Trilegal’s leaders accurately evaluate engagement resources and track time against budget to optimize utilization and profitability.

“We’re thrilled to help a large firm like Trilegal move to the cloud as part of their digital transformation journey,” said Laura Saklad, Legal Industry Principal at Intapp. “Using AI-powered data capture, Intapp Time lets the firm’s lawyers focus on important client matters, reduce time spent on administrative tasks, and ensure that the value of work performed is reflected on client bills.”

About Intapp

Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams’ knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp’s portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world's top firms — across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets — trust Intapp’s industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth. For more information, visit intapp.com and LinkedIn.

About Trilegal

Trilegal is a leading full-service law firm in India with more than 25 years of experience, trusted for its in-depth expertise and client-centric approach. The firm advises a diverse set of clients, including Fortune 500 companies, global investment funds, major Indian conglomerates, domestic and international banks, technology and media giants, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals. With more than 140 partners operating under a distinctive lockstep model, Trilegal is the largest equity partnership in the country. The firm retains more than 1,100 professionals across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Gurugram offices.

Trilegal has consistently been recognised among India’s top-tier firms in leading legal directories such as Chambers & Partners (Asia Pacific and Global), Legal 500 Asia Pacific, and Benchmark Litigation. It has also earned several prestigious accolades, including being named Best Overall Law Firm by India Business Law Journal (IBLJ) in 2025, Innovative Lawyers in Disputes & Crisis Management at the Financial Times (FT) Innovative Lawyers Asia-Pacific Awards in 2025, M&A Firm of the Year by IFLR Asia-Pacific in 2024, Law Firm of the Year by Deal Volume at the VCCircle Awards in 2024, India Deal Firm of the Year at the Asian Legal Business (ALB) India Law Awards in 2023, and Best Law Firm to Work by Vahura in 2022.