Observo AI Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage

NEWARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Observo AI, an AI-native data pipeline company solving data sprawl and exponentially rising costs in observability and security, announced today that it has joined Google Cloud Partner Advantage as a Partner level partner in the Build engagement model, giving Google Cloud customers the ability to leverage Observo AI to dramatically reduce security data volumes and costs while improving threat detection speed through AI-powered telemetry pipelines.

As a Google Cloud partner, Observo AI offers customers intelligent data optimization that enriches security telemetry by over 80% before it reaches Google Security Operations (SecOps), enabling faster threat detection and more comprehensive security coverage. Key features include:

40% faster mean-time-to-resolution through AI-powered anomaly detection and sentiment analysis that prioritizes critical threats

through AI-powered anomaly detection and sentiment analysis that prioritizes critical threats Smart data optimization and routing for Google SecOps with real-time threat intelligence integration and enrichment

for Google SecOps with real-time threat intelligence integration and enrichment Orion agentic AI engineer that autonomously builds, optimizes, and maintains data pipelines while providing intelligent recommendations

that autonomously builds, optimizes, and maintains data pipelines while providing intelligent recommendations Enhanced threat hunting and forensics with searchable data lakes, natural language querying, and seamless BigQuery integration for advanced analytics

with searchable data lakes, natural language querying, and seamless BigQuery integration for advanced analytics Automated compliance protection with AI-powered PII detection and masking across all data streams

with AI-powered PII detection and masking across all data streams Petabyte-scale processing handling enterprise data volumes while maintaining real-time performance

handling enterprise data volumes while maintaining real-time performance 400+ tool integrations enabling seamless connectivity across existing security and DevOps ecosystems

"Security teams are drowning in data growth while budgets remain flat. By joining Google Cloud Partner Advantage, Observo AI gives SecOps customers an AI data engineer that automatically optimizes their telemetry—cutting costs dramatically while actually improving their security posture," said Gurjeet Arora, Co-Founder and CEO of Observo AI. "Instead of choosing between comprehensive security coverage and budget constraints, teams can now have both."

Learn more about Observo AI at www.observo.ai.

About Observo AI:

Observo AI builds AI-native data pipelines to solve the most pressing observability and security challenges for enterprises in the AI era. Using Machine Learning, LLMs, and Agentic AI, Observo automates data optimization, reduces costs by over 50%, and accelerates incident response by 40%+. Observo helps enterprises focus on the signal, not the noise, ensuring scalability, security, and operational efficiency. Learn more at www.observo.ai.