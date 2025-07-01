GlobalLogic and Volvo Cars Deepen Collaboration to Engineer the Future of Mobility

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi Group Company and leader in digital engineering, has announced it has been selected in Volvo Cars’ partnership ecosystem as one of the strategic partners within engineering services globally. With this collaboration, GlobalLogic and Volvo Cars will continue working together to create the next generation of faster, smarter, and scalable digital mobility experiences and solutions, leveraging the latest technologies and best-in-class talent to drive innovation, operational efficiency, and long-term business value.

The partnership leverages GlobalLogic’s global delivery engine, combining technical prowess with deep industry expertise and a scalable, distributed model to design and build software-upgradable applications across the vehicle’s entire lifecycle.

“Volvo Cars is one of the most trusted leaders in the automotive industry, and we’re honoured to be selected as a trusted supplier and innovation partner,” said Ramki Krishna, Group Vice President & General Manager of the Mobility & Industrial Business at GlobalLogic. “This partnership is further validation recognizing our proven ability to deliver best-in-class solutions for the mobility industry, and we’re thrilled to support Volvo Cars in providing the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable, and safe way.”

This partnership also validates GlobalLogic’s deep expertise in product engineering for the automotive and mobility industry, building upon years of expertise in creating in-vehicle software and connected car platforms. With over 20 years of automotive software expertise, GlobalLogic continues to be a driving force of automotive innovation, leveraging its deep software expertise to reshape the future of mobility and redefine the driver experience, from software-defined vehicle architecture, networking, digital cockpit development, autonomous driving, electric vehicle propulsion, and more.

In the past, GlobalLogic has been honoured with the Resilience Award by the Volvo Cars 2024 Supplier Expo, as the only Software Engineering company nominated, highlighting its ability to drive value through innovative solutions.

ABOUT GLOBALLOGIC

GlobalLogic (www.globallogic.com) is a leader in digital engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise—we help our clients imagine what’s possible and accelerate their transition into tomorrow’s digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the Mobility, Communications, Financial Services, Healthcare and Life sciences, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Semiconductor, and Technology industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business.