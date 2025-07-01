Dominion Energy Receives Regulatory Approval to Extend V.C. Summer Nuclear Station Operations for 20 Years

CAYCE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has approved Dominion Energy South Carolina’s application to extend the operating license for V.C. Summer Nuclear Station for an additional 20 years.

Located in Fairfield County, South Carolina, V.C. Summer provides electricity for customers of Dominion Energy and state-owned Santee Cooper. The 966-megawatt nuclear unit generates enough carbon-free electricity to power nearly 242,000 homes. It is a three-loop Westinghouse pressurized water reactor operated by highly skilled nuclear professionals under strict safety regulations with oversight from the NRC.

"V.C. Summer Nuclear Station has provided reliable, affordable and increasingly clean energy for our customers in the Palmetto State for more than 40 years," said Eric Carr, Dominion Energy's Chief Nuclear Officer. “With steady population growth and economic development, South Carolina will continue to need a clean and reliable workhorse like V.C. Summer to power our customers’ homes and businesses around the clock well into the future."

To ensure V.C. Summer’s longevity, Dominion Energy regularly performs maintenance and conducts upgrades at the station, including recently replacing the main transformer. Dominion Energy will continue to invest in V.C. Summer to ensure it operates at the highest levels of safety and performance for the life of the station.

V.C. Summer was originally licensed to operate for 40 years from 1982 through 2022. In 2004, the NRC approved a license renewal to allow continued operation for an additional 20 years through 2042. With the second renewed license, which was approved on June 30, 2025, the unit can operate through 2062.

Dominion Energy received approval to extend the operating licenses for Surry Power Station and North Anna Power Station in 2021 and 2024, respectively. The company plans to seek NRC approval to extend the operating license for Millstone Power Station in Connecticut.

In addition to providing electricity, Dominion Energy provides more than $33 million in tax revenue to Fairfield County annually as well as donates to local community organizations.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va., provides regulated electricity service to 3.6 million homes and businesses in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, and regulated natural gas service to 500,000 customers in South Carolina. The company is one of the nation’s leading developers and operators of regulated offshore wind and solar power and the largest producer of carbon-free electricity in New England. The company’s mission is to provide the reliable, affordable, and increasingly clean energy that powers its customers every day. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

