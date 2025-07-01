-

Energage Partners with The Seattle Times to Launch the 2026 Top Workplaces Award

Nominations now open for employer recognition program honoring Seattle-area companies

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energage, the HR technology company powering the Top Workplaces employer recognition program, today announced a new partnership with Seattle Times Media Solutions to bring the Top Workplaces awards to the greater Seattle area in 2026.

This new collaboration marks the first Top Workplaces program in Washington State, offering local employers the opportunity to earn trusted, credible recognition for companies that prioritize people-first cultures and the workplace experience. Nominations will be accepted now through August 2025, and the winners will be announced in The Seattle Times and on the Top Workplaces website in early 2026.

"We're thrilled to partner with The Seattle Times to spotlight companies where employees feel truly seen, heard, and valued," said Dan Kessler, President of Energage. "This partnership ensures that deserving employers across the region receive the visibility and credibility they've earned, helping them stand out to both top talent and customers."

All organizations with 35 or more employees in the greater Seattle region are eligible to participate, including public, private, nonprofit, and government employers. There is no cost to nominate, participate, or win the award.

Top Workplaces winners are determined by employee feedback collected through the confidential, science-backed Energage Workplace Survey. This trusted survey measures key culture drivers proven to predict organizational success and employee engagement, and it has been refined by insights from millions of employees across more than 70,000 organizations over the past two decades.

"We are excited to launch the Top Workplaces program in partnership with Energage," said Amber Aldrich, Vice President of Advertising at The Seattle Times. "We're committed to serving our community, and this initiative gives us a powerful way to celebrate the organizations making the Seattle area a fantastic place to work. By shining a light on companies that prioritize their employees, we're not only providing valuable insights for job seekers but also fostering a stronger, more vibrant economic landscape for everyone."

In addition to regional recognition, companies that participate may also be eligible for national Top Workplaces awards across culture excellence and industry categories — all based on the same single survey.

To nominate your organization for the 2026 Seattle-area Top Workplaces award, visit www.topworkplaces.com/nominate/seattle.

About Energage
Making the world a better place to work together.™
Energage is an HR technology company on a mission to help organizations build and brand exceptional workplace cultures. We power the Top Workplaces employer recognition program and deliver actionable, research-backed employee survey insights that fuel professional growth and elevate employer brands. Our comprehensive talent experience platform combines cutting-edge tools, expert guidance, and built-in personalization to cultivate cultures that boost engagement, improve retention, attract top talent, and drive better business results. Learn more at energage.com and topworkplaces.com.

About Seattle Times Media Solutions

Seattle Times Media Solutions serves the Northwest with independent, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalism, as the region’s most trusted news media company, dedicated to public service. They are the most-visited digital information source in Washington state and the second-largest newspaper on the West Coast. Founded in 1896 by Alden J. Blethen, The Seattle Times’ stewardship is now led by the Blethen family’s fourth and fifth generations, whose stewardship also includes the Yakima Herald-Republic and The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin.

