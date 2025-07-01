HARMAN and ORBCOMM Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Advanced Asset Intelligence and Data Solutions

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HARMAN International, a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer, and enterprise markets, today announced a multi-year partnership with ORBCOMM, a global leader in industrial IoT solutions, delivering visibility, intelligence and efficiency to some of the world’s largest shipping lines, over-the-road trucking, and cold-chain transportation fleets. This strategic partnership aims to further strengthen and expand ORBCOMM’s R&D operations by scaling innovation, delivering advanced data and platform engineering and global support for their asset intelligence product portfolio. ORBCOMM and HARMAN have come together to set up a new extended development center in Bangalore, one of the fastest-growing technology hubs in the world.

ORBCOMM chose HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions, recognizing its leadership position in data modernization, industrial AI, data science, advanced BI and analytics services within the midsize provider segment. Through this engagement, ORBCOMM will leverage HARMAN’s scale and expertise in building end-to-end connectivity solutions, data platforms and Agentic-AI accelerators that transform data into actionable insights, driving greater efficiency, safety, resilience, and sustainability for ORBCOMM’s customers.

“Our collaboration with ORBCOMM represents a pivotal leap in the evolution of industrial IoT with advanced data and AI platforms driving trust and actionable intelligence,” said Vikas Gupta, Executive Vice President and General Manager at HARMAN. “By fusing HARMAN’s cutting-edge DataOps and Agentic-AI technologies with ORBCOMM’s market-leading IoT solutions, we are set to unlock powerful insights and automation that enable high-quality decision-making and redefine how industries track, monitor, and control assets at a global scale.”

“Our strategic collaboration with HARMAN marks a new chapter in delivering asset intelligence solutions,” said Udaya Shrivastava, Chief Technology & Information Officer at ORBCOMM. “By combining HARMAN’s strength in advanced analytics and connectivity with ORBCOMM’s proven expertise in IoT-driven asset management, the extended development center in Bangalore is expected to catalyze innovation to deliver smarter, more resilient industrial IoT solutions for global supply chain and cold chain markets.”

This partnership emphasizes HARMAN’s ongoing commitment to pioneering digital transformation across industries and represents a critical step forward in ORBCOMM’s broader mission to digitalize the end-to-end smart container journey—at port, at sea and on land.

About HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions

HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions is dedicated to blending the physical and digital to make technology more dynamic to serve the ever-changing human needs. Our team of over 7,000 employees in 45+ locations around the world are focused on transforming everyday experiences. Compliant and certified with international standard/management system EN 9100:2018 / AS9100D, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 13485:2016 and appraised at CMMI-DEV 2.0 ML5, HARMAN partners with our customers to deliver a holistic experience – through the convergence of digital, cross channel user experience, cloud, mobility, insightful data and internet-of-things backed by scalable underlying IT platforms. Our global delivery approach, IPs, platforms and people allow us to deploy next-generation platforms, while delivering cost efficiencies and innovative solutions to help our clients achieve brilliant outcomes. To know more, please visit https://services.harman.com/.

About HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In 2017, HARMAN became a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM is a global leader in industrial IoT, delivering visibility, intelligence and efficiency to the world’s most critical operations. With 30 years of innovation and more than 2.4 million connected devices, we transform data into actionable insights, driving greater efficiency, safety, resilience and sustainability. Serving customers that include the world’s largest shipping lines, over-the-road trucking fleets, cold-chain transportation fleets and a global network of IoT solution provider partners, ORBCOMM is where IoT powers asset intelligence.