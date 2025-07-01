CIVIE and Prime Healthcare Partner to Advance Radiology Services at 8 Hospitals in Illinois

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIVIE, a leading provider of cloud-native radiology workflow solutions, and national health system Prime Healthcare today announce a strategic partnership to support and enhance medical imaging operations in eight recently acquired Illinois hospitals. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the modernization and integration of radiology services for Prime Healthcare’s expanded footprint in the region.

Using CIVIE’s recently announced platform, RadPod, Prime Healthcare will deploy innovative and AI-driven radiology operations to help unify and optimize imaging workflows, improve turnaround times, and enhance radiologist efficiency. This initiative supports Prime Healthcare’s mission to provide exceptional patient-centered care while streamlining operational performance.

“We are excited to partner with Prime Healthcare during this important phase of growth,” said Dhruv Chopra, CEO of CIVIE. “Our platform is purpose-built to reduce friction across radiology networks and enable radiologists to deliver high-quality care at scale. Supporting Prime’s new Illinois sites is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation and excellence in patient outcomes.”

Prime Healthcare, known for its nationally recognized hospitals and focus on physician-led operations, recently completed a historic acquisition of eight Ascension Illinois hospitals and additional senior living and post-acute care facilities and physician practices. The addition of RadPod’s platform will support the seamless transition of radiology services, ensuring continuity of care and scalable infrastructure to meet Prime’s future needs.

“We selected RadPod for its proven ability to deliver results in complex radiology ecosystems,” said Sunil Patel, MD, Senior Vice President and Regional Chief Medical Officer of Prime Healthcare. “CIVIE’s technology and service model align well with our goals to enhance imaging access, quality and operational performance as we grow our presence in Illinois and ultimately improve our patients’ experiences and outcomes.”

RadPod’s capabilities include intelligent case routing, real-time analytics, performance dashboards, and AI integrations to empower radiologists and imaging teams with the tools they need to deliver faster, more accurate diagnoses across multiple facilities.

As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, CIVIE and Prime Healthcare’s partnership represents a forward-thinking model for how technology can enable scalable, high-quality radiology services across integrated delivery networks.

About CIVIE

CIVIE is an AI-powered ecosystem of radiology solutions that encompasses the entire patient and clinical journey, from exam ordering to image viewing, reporting and payment. CIVIE's cloud-based product offering utilizes state-of-the-art technology to provide an integrated radiology information system, vendor-neutral picture archiving and communication system (PACS), automated speech-to-text, and revenue cycle management. CIVIE’s products are purpose-built to optimize revenue, increase physician productivity, and drive practice efficiencies through its innovative, cloud-based, AI-driven technology platform. To learn more, visit civie.com.

About Prime Healthcare

Prime Healthcare is an award-winning health system operating 51 hospitals and more than 360 outpatient locations in 14 states, providing over 2.5 million patient visits annually. It is one of the nation’s leading health systems, with nearly 57,000 employees and physicians. Based in Ontario, California, Prime Healthcare is nationally recognized for award-winning quality care and has been named a 10 Top and 15 Top Health System by Truven Health Analytics. Its hospitals have been named among the nation’s “100 Top Hospitals” 69 times and have received more Patient Safety Excellence Awards from Healthgrades than any other health system in the past eight years. To learn more, please visit primehealthcare.com.