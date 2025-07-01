State Street and UC Investments Forge Strategic Alliance to Expand Access to Wealth Building Tools for Individuals

BOSTON & OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UC Investments, the investment arm of the University of California, and State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), a global leader in asset management and investment servicing, today announced a strategic initiative to give individuals access to institutional-grade investment tools and opportunities.

The initiative will combine the latest investment technologies and artificial intelligence to give individuals direct access to a broader spectrum of investment opportunities, including private markets. It also seeks to enhance financial literacy and deliver highly personalized, digitally enabled investment experiences through a new “superapp” – a single platform with multiple investment management services – that will be offered to the 353,000 participants in UC’s defined contribution plan. Over time, the program may extend to UC’s broader community, including nearly 300,000 students and more than two million living alumni.

“This alliance strengthens our enduring relationship with UC Investments,” said Ron O’Hanley, chairman and chief executive officer of State Street. “It reflects our mutual commitment to harnessing technology and innovation to enhance financial outcomes for individual investors and their families, leveraging State Street’s investment and wealth services capabilities.”

State Street is the world’s fourth-largest asset manager, with nearly $5 trillion in assets under management, of which over $1.1 trillion are investment products for individuals and their wealth advisors. In addition, State Street provides investment software platforms and services to wealth managers serving individual investors around the world. State Street has partnered with UC Investments for more than two decades. Today, State Street manages $110 billion of UC Investments’ $193 billion portfolio across pension, endowment, and other assets and provides custody and other investment services for most of its portfolio.

For UC Investments, the initiative reflects a deepening commitment to financial inclusion. It builds on a 2024 milestone that opened the Blue & Gold Endowment Pool – the same fund in which the institution invests – to individual retirement savers. In 2017, UC and State Street collaborated to introduce Deferred Lifetime Income, an optional annuity solution for UC Retirement Savings Plan participants.

“We’re proud to expand our partnership with State Street to deliver the kinds of insights, tools, and investment access that have historically been reserved for large institutions or ultra-wealthy investors,” said Jagdeep Singh Bachher, chief investment officer for the University of California. “Our goal is to help every UC community member take control of their financial future – using AI, data, and design to build a long-term plan for wealth and security.”

The initiative will reimagine the investor experience with a digitally enabled, AI-powered platform that simplifies access to private markets, enhances financial literacy, and supports personalized financial planning. By putting powerful wealth-building tools into the hands of individuals, UC Investments and State Street aim to fundamentally reshape how people engage with their financial futures.

