Synderys LLC and U.S. BESS Corp Announce Strategic Exclusive Partnership to Fortify Battery Energy Storage Systems Across North America

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Synderys LLC, a leader in advanced cybersecurity and hardware integrity solutions, and U.S. BESS Corp, a premier provider of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), today announced the signing of an exclusive North American integration agreement. This groundbreaking partnership will deliver advanced, military-grade security technologies into U.S. BESS Corp's energy storage products, delivering the most robust and resilient systems available to support national security and critical infrastructure protection.

U.S. BESS Corp, a premier provider of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), today announced the signing of an exclusive North American integration agreement with Synderys LLC, a leader in advanced cybersecurity and hardware integrity solutions. Share

Under this agreement, Synderys will provide plug-and-play security assurance tools that include real-time protection for hardware and firmware, reducing cyberattack surfaces and enabling continuous system operations across diverse deployment environments.

“As energy storage systems become foundational to America’s energy infrastructure, ensuring their integrity is not optional—it’s mission-critical,” said Angela Brescia, CEO of Synderys LLC. “This partnership with U.S. BESS Corp is a transformative step toward securing the U.S. energy supply chain from the ground up.”

The integrated solutions will provide U.S. BESS Corp and its customers with:

Advanced hardware and firmware assurance , guarding against counterfeit components, malicious firmware, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

, guarding against counterfeit components, malicious firmware, and supply chain vulnerabilities. Deep forensic-level analysis , down to the chipset level, powered by anomaly detection, AI-driven analytics, and intelligent auditing tools.

, down to the chipset level, powered by anomaly detection, AI-driven analytics, and intelligent auditing tools. Real-time monitoring and incident response , with continuous threat intelligence updates and evolving defense protocols.

, with continuous threat intelligence updates and evolving defense protocols. Integrated audit frameworks to generate cyber-certified records for compliance, mission readiness, and risk mapping across the supply chain.

to generate cyber-certified records for compliance, mission readiness, and risk mapping across the supply chain. Comprehensive physical security solutions , including access control systems, surveillance technologies, and perimeter protection for U.S. BESS installations.

, including access control systems, surveillance technologies, and perimeter protection for U.S. BESS installations. Establish a dedicated BESS Cybersecurity Testing and Integration Center in San Diego, CA, serving as a hub for innovation, demonstration, and validation of secure BESS technologies for all future customer engagements.

“Our collaboration with Synderys allows us to offer the most secure and reliable BESS solutions on the market,” said Mark Hagedorn, CEO of U.S. BESS Corp.

Target Sectors for Secure BESS Deployment

U.S. Military and Department of Defense operations

Regulated and unregulated utility providers

Independent power producers (IPPs)

Data centers and critical infrastructure operators

Hospitals, universities, and municipalities

Commercial and industrial enterprises nationwide

LEARN MORE AT WWW.USBESSCORP.COM & WWW.SYNDERYS.COM