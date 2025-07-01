Top-Producing Brokerage The Legacy Collective Joins Real

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX), a leading real estate technology platform redefining the industry through innovation and culture, today announced that The Legacy Collective, one of Houston’s top-performing real estate teams, has joined the company. Led by industry veteran Patrick Winsey, the 30-agent team averages more than 500 home sales each year, with an annual transaction volume exceeding $100 million.

Founded nearly a decade ago by Winsey and his wife Jemila Winsey, The Legacy Collective – formerly Legacy Living Real Estate – has built its reputation on a culture of mentorship, flexibility and community. This agent-first approach has fueled the team’s success, earning it a place on the Inc. 5000 list and recognition from Real Trends as one of the top 1.5% of real estate teams nationally. In 2024, the team was recognized by the National Association of Real Estate Brokers as the No. 1 Black-Owned Brokerage in Texas and No. 2 in the U.S.

In joining Real, Winsey believes The Legacy Collective is now positioned for unprecedented growth.

“Joining Real is the best move for The Legacy Collective. It allows us to take everything we already do well in terms of mentorship, coaching and agent development, while providing our agents with an unmatched technology platform, healthcare offerings and stock incentives – everything they not only want but need to thrive,” he said. “This move puts our brokerage on steroids.”

In welcoming The Legacy Collective to Real, Tamir Poleg, Chairman and CEO of Real, said: “Patrick’s leadership and Legacy’s results speak for themselves. He’s built a culture of empowerment that aligns perfectly with Real’s vision. We’re proud to welcome Patrick and his entire team to Real. Together, we’ll deliver even more value to agents and clients in the Houston metro area and beyond.”

About Real

Real (NASDAQ: REAX) is a real estate experience company working to make life’s most complex transaction simple. The fast-growing company combines essential real estate, mortgage and closing services with powerful technology to deliver a single seamless end-to-end consumer experience, guided by trusted agents. With a presence in all 50 states throughout the U.S. and Canada, Real supports over 27,000 agents who use its digital brokerage platform and tight-knit professional community to power their own forward-thinking businesses. Additional information can be found on its website at www.onereal.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding agent growth. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risk of slowdowns in real estate markets, economic and industry downturns and Real’s ability to attract new agents and retain current agents. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. They include the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated March 6, 2025, and “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s Quarterly Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the period ended March 31, 2025, copies of which are available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. It is not possible for management to predict all the possible risks that could affect Real or to assess the impact of all possible risks on Real's business.