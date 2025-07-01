Material Announces Strategic Partnership with Optimizely

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Material, a growth strategy company providing consumer data and insights, brand and product innovation, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with leading digital experience platform provider Optimizely. As a Silver Partner, Material leverages Optimizely’s cutting-edge solutions to drive client success and fuel customer-centric growth for the world’s largest and most recognizable brands.

Material puts industry-leading expertise in behavioral insights, data science and marketing technology to work to help clients get more from their customer data, strengthen engagement and realize greater impact throughout their digital ecosystems. In partnership with Optimizely, Material's global team architects scalable, AI-powered DXP solutions that fuel personalized moments that matter to customers.

"Our partnership with Optimizely allows Material to deliver truly personalized experiences in all channels," said Dan Persson, Vice President of Technology. "We're deeply committed to helping businesses activate customer data in ways that help brands meet consumer expectations. Optimizely is an ideal partner to help unlock the future of digital experiences."

Optimizely’s Digital Experience Platform, known as Optimizely One, provides a wide range of powerful features for marketers, including industry-leading content management, content marketing, commerce, data and personalization tools and web and feature experimentation functionality, all in an easy-to-use and fully integrated suite. A commissioned Total Economic Impact™ study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Optimizely found that over three years, a composite organization realized 370% return on investment (ROI), $9.84 million net present value (NPV). Optimizely also generated $1.1 million in savings due to increased developer productivity as a result of deploying the company’s DXP.

“Optimizely is thrilled to initiate our relationship with a first-class partner like Material,” said Jessica Dannemann, Chief Partner Officer at Optimizely. “The Material team has already proven to be a valued partner by helping growing companies deliver the industry’s best end-to-end digital experiences with the Optimizely product portfolio. We look forward to seeing what our customers can achieve with Optimizely and Material at their side.”

About Optimizely

At Optimizely, we're on a mission to help people unlock their digital potential. We do that by reinventing how marketing and product teams work to create and optimize digital experiences across all channels. With Optimizely One, our industry-first operating system for marketers, we offer teams flexibility and choice to build their stack their way with our fully SaaS, fully decoupled, and highly composable solution. We help companies around the world orchestrate their entire content lifecycle, monetize every digital experience and experiment across all customer touchpoints – all through Optimizely One, the leading digital experience platform that powers every phase of the marketing lifecycle through a single, AI-accelerated workflow.

Optimizely has nearly 1500 employees across our 21 global offices and has 700+ partners. We are proud to help more than 10,000 businesses, including H&M, PayPal, Zoom, and Toyota, enrich their customer lifetime value, increase revenue and grow their brands. At Optimizely, we live each day with a simple philosophy: large enough to serve, small enough to care. Learn more at optimizely.com.

About Material

Built around a powerful research and data analytics core, Material helps clients achieve ambitious growth through insight-driven brand strategy, customer experience, product design and development. Material has a fifty-year history helping world-class companies accelerate and dominate in their respective industries. We do this through proprietary behavioral science approaches that unlock a deep understanding of the drivers of customer demand, combined with advanced data, analytics and AI that allow us to predict and influence demand curves and accelerate growth. In addition to serving the corporate market, Material has helped some of the world’s most celebrated cultural icons extend their personal brands into new product lines and the most influential brands globally generate new pathways to expanding their impact. Learn more at materialplus.io.