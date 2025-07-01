Hasbro Strikes New Multi-Year Casino Licensing Partnerships

PAWTUCKET, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hasbro, a leading games, IP, and toy company today announced a new slate of multi-year licensing partnerships aimed at transforming and expanding its most popular brands across the casino category. After a comprehensive review and market evaluation, Hasbro has selected Aristocrat Technologies, Evolution, Galaxy Gaming, and Bally’s as its newest partners in casino licensing. The new partners join existing licensee Sciplay.

The announcement underscores Hasbro’s “Playing to Win” strategy, revealed in February 2025, which focuses on innovation, partnerships, and bringing beloved brands to life across more formats than ever.

“We’re all about play—and that means meeting our fans wherever they are, from the game table to the casino floor,” said Claire Hunter Gregson, Director, Gaming Relationships. “These visionary new partners have the expertise and imagination to reimagine our brands in bold, exciting ways for adult audiences.”

Hasbro has a nearly 30-year history of licensing its age-appropriate IP to the gambling sector. With this new lineup of partners, the company is expanding access to entertainment experiences that reimagine its brands for a growing base of adult fans and gamers.

Following is the list of partners:

Aristocrat Technologies – B2B manufacturer land-based slot machines (MONOPOLY)

– B2B manufacturer land-based slot machines (MONOPOLY) Evolution – B2B developer for online slots and live casino (MONOPOLY, Hasbro Games)

– B2B developer for online slots and live casino (MONOPOLY, Hasbro Games) Galaxy Gaming – B2B developer and manufacturer for casino table games (MONOPOLY, YAHTZEE, BATTLESHIP)

– B2B developer and manufacturer for casino table games (MONOPOLY, YAHTZEE, BATTLESHIP) Bally’s – B2C Online casino operator (MONOPOLY)

With new titles launching in January 2026, adult fans will see some of Hasbro’s beloved brands integrated into new and existing casino formats, including land-based gaming slots, online gaming slots, casino table games, and online casinos.

