St. Paul Federal Credit Union Selects Tyfone to Enrich Member Digital Banking Experience

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital banking provider Tyfone today announced St. Paul Federal Credit Union (St. Paul Federal) chose the nFinia® Digital Banking Platform to enhance its member experience.

“When weighing our options, we wanted to select a platform that would make it as simple as possible for members to access their digital banking experience without sacrificing any existing features while also adding new features to the platform,” said Chris Petersen, Interim-CEO at St. Paul Federal. “Tyfone’s configurable and intuitive digital banking platform was the clear choice that meets the needs of our members and also aligns with our digital transformation strategy. We look forward to launching the new platform as it will offer advanced features and a modern feel for our members.”

The credit union has nearly 15,000 members and manages $255 million in assets. With three locations across the twin cities, St. Paul Federal sought to find a digital banking provider that was forward thinking and offered a sleek and intuitive user interface for members. The credit union also wanted a platform that could provide a seamless and consistent experience across all devices, without requiring users to re-enroll or register for a new account.

nFinia’s open digital banking platform allows the credit union to select the features that best meet its members’ needs, including FedNow instant payments and card controls. Additionally, St. Paul Federal selected the platform for its infrastructure and upgrades to member security.

“Security is a top priority for all credit unions, but it can be especially challenging for smaller and medium-sized institutions,” Petersen explained. “As threats evolve, it can be a significant lift on our IT department to ensure we are mitigating fraud. Tyfone’s security features, such as its Cryptographic Device Authentication (CDA) feature, and hosted solution will make our platform more secure, while ensuring minimal downtime, service interruptions and less strain on our IT team.”

“Building a platform that prioritizes both user experience and security is our top priority at Tyfone, as it enables members to navigate their banking experience with confidence,” said Siva Narendra, CEO of Tyfone. “We see a strategic alignment with St. Paul Federal on the future of digital banking, and we’re looking forward to collaborating with the credit union to launch its new platform.”

About St. Paul Federal Credit Union

St. Paul Federal Credit Union’s rich history dates back to November 1953 when we were chartered by a group of St. Paul electricians to serve union members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 110. In 1987 our original charter was converted to a federal charter to add family members of the electricians to our field of membership. Our growth continued, and in 2005 we opened our credit union doors to the entire St. Paul community. With the addition of the city of St. Paul, all persons living, working, worshipping, or doing business in any St. Paul neighborhood were given the opportunity to receive the benefits of credit union membership. A merger with Capital Trust Federal Credit Union in 2008 further expanded our field of membership to include United States Federal Employees and downtown Minneapolis. For more information about St. Paul Federal Credit Union, visit https://stpaulfcu.org/.

About Tyfone Inc.

Based in Portland, Ore., Tyfone is a leading provider of consumer and commercial digital banking services for community financial institutions throughout the U. S. We understand that an elegant, engaging, intuitive user experience is the minimum requirement for any digital banking provider. What differentiates Tyfone is our unwavering commitment to continuous innovation, exceptional collaboration, and superior execution. We consider each customer a true partner and place the highest value on every relationship. To learn more about Tyfone, visit Tyfone.com and connect on LinkedIn.