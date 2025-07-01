-

Sound Credit Union Completes Conversion of Washington Business Bank

TACOMA, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Saturday, June 28, 2025, Sound Credit Union (Sound), headquartered in Tacoma, successfully completed the system conversion of Washington Business Bank (OTCPK: WBZB), based in Olympia, Washington. This milestone marks the final step in Sound’s acquisition of the bank.

As part of the transaction, Sound has assumed all assets and substantially all liabilities of Washington Business Bank (WBB). With the addition of the downtown Olympia location, Sound has expanded its branch footprint to 26 full-service locations, enhancing its ability to provide Washingtonians with convenient access to financial tools and services that support both personal and business financial goals.

The addition of WBB’s assets has increased Sound’s total assets to over $3 billion, including more than $2.5 billion in deposits and $2.3 billion in consumer and business loans.

“Our team members have worked diligently to complete the acquisition,” said Don Clark, President and CEO of Sound Credit Union. “We are thrilled to welcome former WBB clients as new Sound members and look forward earning their trust as their financial partner. Whether from a personal or business perspective, our team members are committed to helping our members achieve their financial goals and dreams. Sound will continue to stand with our members, employees and communities through all waves of life.”

To celebrate the expansion, Sound will host a community ribbon cutting event at their downtown Olympia branch, formerly the WBB branch, on Thursday, July 24 at 5:30pm. This event is open to the public and will include light refreshments, swag, and more for attendees. You can learn more about this event on their website.

About Sound Credit Union

Sound Credit Union was founded in 1940 and today is one of Washington State’s largest credit unions. With 26 full-service branch locations throughout the Puget Sound area, Sound provides over 172,000 members with authentic and trusted financial support and services. Sound is driven by the purpose of standing with members, employees and the community through all waves of life.

Contacts

For more information contact:
Jennifer Reed, VP/Public Relations
Sound Credit Union
800.562.8130 ext. 2928 | jreed@soundcu.com

Industry:

Sound Credit Union

OTC Pink:WBZB
Details
Headquarters: Tacoma, Wa
CEO: Don Clark
Employees: 425
Organization: OTH
Release Versions
English

Contacts

For more information contact:
Jennifer Reed, VP/Public Relations
Sound Credit Union
800.562.8130 ext. 2928 | jreed@soundcu.com

More News From Sound Credit Union

Sound Credit Union Finalizes Acquisition of Washington Business Bank

TACOMA, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Late last week, Sound Credit Union (Sound), headquartered in Tacoma, announced the completion of its acquisition of Washington Business Bank (OTCPK; WBZB) based in Olympia, Washington. The transaction, finalized late last week, includes Sound acquiring all assets and assuming substantially all liabilities of Washington Business Bank. With the addition of Washington Business Bank, Sound’s asset size now exceeds $3 billion, including more than $2.5 billion in depos...

Sound Credit Union Auto Loan Payoff Sweepstakes

TACOMA, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sound Credit Union (Sound) is thrilled to introduce an exciting opportunity for its members. Starting May 1, all Sound members who open or refinance an auto loan with the credit union will automatically be entered into a special drawing. One lucky winner will have their auto loan balance paid off by Sound, up to $40,000. This promotion is open to all Washingtonians and will run from May 1 through December 31, 2024. To be eligible, individuals must be existing Sou...
Back to Newsroom