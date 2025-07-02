Pacifica Hotels to Open the First IHG Garner brand in Kyoto, Japan

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pacifica Hotels G.K. subsidiary Karasuma Hospitality G.K. has signed a franchise agreement with IHG Hotels & Resorts to rebrand a 103-room hotel in a prime Kyoto location to Garner, IHG’s new midscale brand.

The hotel is scheduled to open in November 2025 and will be called Garner Hotel Kyoto Shijo Karasuma, following an extensive interior renovation with strong Kyoto design influences. It will be the first Garner in Kyoto and the fourth in Japan. Group company Pacifica Capital K.K. is handling project management for the renovation.

Seth Sulkin, CEO of Pacifica Hotels G.K said: “This will be our first property in the midscale space, where we see strong demand from both international and Japanese travelers seeking quality accommodation at a reasonable price with the comfort of an international brand and the loyalty benefits it brings. Guests at the hotel can enjoy the best daytime and nighttime attractions of Kyoto within walking distance and the property is extremely convenient for the subway and city buses.”

Located in Shijo Karasuma, Garner Hotel Kyoto Shijo Karasuma, is within walking distance to the Gojo and Shijo subway stations as well as a short taxi ride to Kyoto Station for the Shinkansen train. Guests staying at the hotel will be able to enjoy a blend of historic and modern attractions not far from the hotel which include the Nishiki Market, the Kyoto Imperial Palace, Kyoto International Manga Museum as well as department stores and popular shopping areas.

In addition to the guest rooms, the hotel has a comfortable lobby offering guests free coffee and tea throughout the day and a place to relax along with a café on the ground floor operated by a tenant providing breakfast, drinks and light meals all day.

About Pacifica Hotels G.K.

Pacifica Hotels G.K. is Japan’s leading third-party manager of international branded hotels. Together with group company Pacifica Capital K.K., the two companies provide a complete, vertically integrated solution to development, renovation and management of franchised hotels in Japan. Having built and operated hotels in Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto, the rapidly growing group has a pipeline of greenfield and conversions to be announced in 2025.